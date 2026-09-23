WFIU/WTIU Contest Rules

WFIU Fall 2026 Official Contest Rules

Agreement

By entering this drawing each entrant agrees to be governed by the rules and abide by any decisions of WFIU Public Radio with respect to any aspect of this drawing. All decisions made by WFIU Public Radio are final. Entrants are not a winner of any prize unless and until eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules have been verified and the potential winners have been notified that verification is complete. Disqualification will result if entrants or prize winners do not comply with these rules.

Eligibility

NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS REQUIRED TO ENTER TO WIN. A contribution or purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The contest is open to all legal US residents eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Indiana University's Media School (including IU Radio & TV Services, Indiana Public Media, WFIU and WTIU), and their immediate family or household members (defined as mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son or spouse), its divisions, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, advisory board members, and any other persons involved with this promotion are prohibited from entry. Void where prohibited by law and subject to all Federal, State, and Local taxes and regulations. All taxes on prizes are the responsibility of the winners. The winners may be required to Indiana University’s Prize Tax Data Collection Form and a W-9 or W-8BEN form prior to claiming prize.

HOW TO ENTER

All WFIU “Sustainers,” defined as those individuals who are actively making ongoing monthly donations to WFIU as of the Entry Deadline (as that term is defined below), will be automatically entered into specified drawings. For more information on WFIU’s Sustainer program, please visit the following link: https://www.ipm.org/support

All others satisfying the qualification criteria set forth in these rules may enter by one of the following:

Enter with a contribution: All donors who make a contribution or pledge online at www.wfiu.org or by calling 800-662-3311 on the dates and during the Entry Periods described below under “Prizes and Entry Periods” will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes. Entrants must provide a valid telephone number or email address.

Enter without a contribution: Use the Enter without making a contribution online form or call 812-855-6114. Entrants must provide a valid telephone number, email address and mailing address.

All pledge and non-pledge entries will result in a total of one entry per name per drawing. NO OTHER FORMS OR METHODS OF ENTRY ARE PERMITTED.

Sponsor’s computer will serve as the official timepiece for online entries to the contest. WFIU is not responsible for lost, late, delayed or illegible entries. Incomplete entries are void. You will be notified only if you win.

Fall 2026 Sweepstakes Prizes and entry periods

BICYCLE GARAGE E-BIKE

Entry Time Period: This promotion will take place between 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, September 15 and 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 23, 2026. Only one entry per person.

All WFIU Sustainers, defined as those individuals actively making ongoing monthly donations to WFIU as of the end of the Campaign Period, will automatically be entered into this promotion without need to enter.

PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES:

One (1) winner will be selected on or around Monday, October 5, 2026 to win (1) Trek FX+1 E-assist bicycle, plus an accessories package (helmet, bell, light, rack) valued at $250.

One FX + 1 bicycle with pedal assist up to 20mph valued at $1,999.99



Accessories package from The Bicycle Garage valued at $250.

Total ARV: $2,249.99

IPAD DRAWING

Entry Time Period: This promotion will take place between 12:01a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, September 19, 2026 and 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, September 20, 2026. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on September 20, 2026. Only one entry per person.

WFIU Sustainers are not automatically entered into this promotion.

PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES:

One (1) winner will be selected on or around Monday, October 5, 2026 to win (1) 9th generation Apple iPad.

Total ARV: $329

One or more additional prize drawings may be added at WFIU’s discretion during the sweepstakes period and, if they occur, will be subject to the same rules as the prize drawings described above, except that the prizes may be described on-air.

Selection of the Winners

Prizes will be awarded in random drawings from among all eligible entries received, as detailed above. Drawing will be conducted in accordance with these Official Rules. WFIU’s decisions on all matters related to the sweepstakes are binding and final. WFIU will attempt to notify each potential winner on or about October 5, 2026 through some or all of the contact information indicated on or by that potential winner’s entry, and WFIU is not responsible for incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, incorrect, or out-of-service contact information. If a potential winner is unable to collect a prize, violates any of these rules, or does not respond within fifteen [15] days of the notice, the prize in question will be forfeited by the potential winner and, in WFIU’s sole discretion, may be awarded to another potential winner. All eligible entries in the Fall 2026 sweepstakes will remain eligible for each prize in the applicable sweepstakes unless drawn as a winner for another prize. Prizes will be fulfilled approximately three to six weeks after the drawing.

Prize Regulations

Prizes may not be redeemed for cash and are non-refundable and non-transferable. Entrants may not assign the right to receive a prize. If the value of any prize turns out to be less than the stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded in cash.

Prize Recipient Waiver/Release

By acceptance of prize, winners consent to the use of his/her name and/or likeness for purpose of publicity, advertising or trade without additional notice, compensation, or consent. The winners may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and a liability/publicity release as a condition of receiving the prize.

The winners agree that the prize is awarded on the condition that WFIU Public Radio and their agents, representatives and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from acceptance, possession, use or non-use of the prize.

The winners release WFIU Public Radio, Indiana University, its employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to any prize or any loss, accident or death incurred in connection with the use of any prize and is not responsible for the operation, quality, condition, fit, availability or an other feature or risk of any prize, nor for the delay in the delivery of the prize. WFIU may, in its sole discretion, choose to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event an offered prize becomes unavailable for any reason.

WFIU reserves the right to change, alter, or amend these rules as necessary, in its sole discretion, to ensure the fair administration of the drawing or to comply with applicable law. You agree that WFIU has the right but not any responsibility to enforce these rules, and that failure by WFIU to enforce any provision of these rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Winners List

To find out the name of the winners, available after Monday, October 19, 2026, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to WFIU Public Radio, ATTN: WFIU Fall 2026 Sweepstakes, 1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, IN 47405-5501.

Odds of winning

Odds of winning are determined by the total number of eligible entries received and cannot be projected. Non-contributing entries and contribution entries have an equal chance of winning.

Choice of law

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of WFIU Public Radio in connection with the contest, shall be governed by the laws of the State of Indiana without regard to the conflicts of law principles thereof.

Privacy

Information collected from entrants is subject to Indiana Public Media’s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.ipm.org/about/privacy.

Sponsor

This contest is sponsored by WFIU Public Radio, 1229 E 7th Street, Bloomington, IN 47405.

