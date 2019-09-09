© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers

Winter Musings

By Moya Andrews
Published September 9, 2019 at 7:33 PM EDT
Close up of a dead hydrangea bloom.
Benson Kua
/
Flickr

Oscar Wilde in  The Selfish Giant wrote the following words:

"He did not hate the winter now, for he knew that it was merely the spring asleep, and that the flowers were resting."

And Anne Bradstreet, who died in 1672, wrote:

"If we had no winter the spring would not be so pleasant."

Kathleen Norris sounded a little more impatient about winter when she wrote:

"There seems to be so much more winter this year than we need."

Nancy Hutchens in her book A Garden's Grace described plants that look good in winter. She said,

"The wheat-colored blooms of Hydrangea paniculata ‘Grandiflora' add charm to my backyard—one at its entrance and another next to a red-twigged dogwood."

She continued:

"... the tall black stalks and round heads of Rudbeckia, Echinacea, and bee balm are attractive and fill the bare ground with texture and interesting shapes. ...The sedum ‘Autumn Joy' turned out to be another winter jewel. Its faded bronze was spectacular next to the pearly silver of a large Artemisia. As I began to think about how a particular flower or shrub would look in winter, I discovered many choices that enhanced the poor evergreens, who had been doing all the work alone."

Reference: A Garden's Grace: down-to-earth lessons and simple rewards by Nancy Hutchens, (Pocket Books, a division of Simon and Shuster Inc., p. 172-3, 1997).

Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
