How We Remember

Remembrance and Renewal: American Artist and the Holocaust 1940-1970 is an exhibition at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art that tells the story of the role the holocaust played in mid-century American Art. Nice Work host Tyler Lake spoke with the curator of the exhibition Dr. Jennifer McComas, who is also the Curator of European and American art at the museum. The show is organized around four themes: destruction, exile, remembrance, and renewal. The show features over 70 pieces including a striking abstract piece from Frank Stella that illustrates the many different way artists found to address the horrors of the holocaust.

A community of artists at the Fell Building

Kayte Young/WFIU First Fridays serve as opening night for month-long exhibits at the I Fell Gallery in Bloomington. Visitors can now view the shows throughout the month thanks to the new shop open daily.

Nice Work hosts talk with Angela Caldwell, co-curator of the I Fell Gallery in downtown Bloomington. We learn about the unique spaces within this historic building and the events that center this corner in Bloomington’s Arts District. Built in 1930, the building served as Isaac Fell’s car dealership (hence the name I. Fell). At one point there was a Sinclair Gas station on site.

They Ride Bicycles Don't They?

Tyler Lake Bike riders gather at Building Trades park in Bloomington twice a week to play the somewhat novel sport of bike polo.

Out in Building Trades Park on Bloomington's near west side some people meet up a couple times a week, weather permitting, to connect with each other. But also, to play bike polo. They are called Bloomington Bike Polo. This crew, a lot of them have volunteered at the Bloomington Community Bike Project, and there is a DIY spirit to the whole affair. Generally speaking, they are the kinds of people that like to make things, like to do things, and like to help others make and do things. It’s a good bunch. They are out on the basketball court of Building and Trades Park from 5:30 to dark on Thursdays and between 10am and 3pm on Sundays, again, weather permitting. They welcome new players and even have bikes and gear to help get you started. But if you would rather, you can just watch them play what turns out to be a fast-paced and oddly graceful game. It looks like a ton of fun and Nice Work host Tyler Lake went to find out what makes him think it’s different than a lot of other sports.