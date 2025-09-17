How to maintain the physical and mental well-being of pets

Two thirds of American households now have at least one pet, according to a survey by the American Pet Products Association.

Pet ownership has risen by about 10 percent over the last three decades, with three-fourths of those surveyed saying they acquired a pet during the pandemic.

Dogs are the most popular, in 65 million households. Cats and fresh water fish rank second and third, in 46 million and 11 million households, respectively.

Half the survey respondents said they consider their pets to be as much a part of the family as the humans in the family.

Millennials make up the highest percentage of pet owners at 33 percent, followed by Gen X (25 percent) and baby boomers (24 percent). Gen Z makes up 16 percent of pet owners.

Mirroring the rise in pet ownership has been a large increase in pet insurance.

According to North American Pet Health Insurance Association, almost 6.5 million people have pet insurance, a nearly 13 percent increase over 2023 and more than double the number of people who had pet insurance in 2020.

People are turning to insurance to help offset the rising costs of having pets. Americans are spending upwards of $140 billion annually on pet care, including more than $35 billion on veterinary services.

However, with the rising number of pets and the need for care, the U.S. is facing shortages in the veterinary and emergency health industries.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss your pets, their physical and mental well-being, pet insurance, the availability – and lack thereof - of veterinarians and how having a pet can benefit your well-being.

Guests

David Dunn, executive director, PetsAlive

Andrew Krebbs, executive director, Monroe County Humane Association

Dr. Ricky Walther, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Operations, Pawlicy Advisor