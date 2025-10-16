Maurice Ravel’s L’enfant et les sortilèges (“The Child and the Spells”) is a unique fusion of imagination, morality, and music. This one-act opera was composed between 1917 and 1925 and emerged from a collaboration between Ravel and the celebrated French writer Colette. Originally commissioned by the Opéra de Paris, the work was delayed by Ravel’s tour of duty as an ambulance driver during World War I.

The opera follows a mischievous child whose tantrums lead him to destroy his surroundings, including his toys and books. Not even the family cat is spared from his wrath. But in a magical twist, the objects and animals come to life, confronting him with the pain he has caused. Through this fantastical reckoning, the child learns compassion and humility.

“Nobody would expect an inanimate object to come alive and to punish you for your wrongdoings, but that's exactly what happens, which is pretty eye-opening for the child,” says Sarai Burgos, who sings the role of the child in the opera’s Friday evening performance. “To me, it's kind of a profound message of unconditional forgiveness and unconditional love that stops cycles of violence, and of lashing out, and of poor behavior.”

IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents L’enfant et les sortilèges, by Maurice Ravel, Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 at the Musical Arts Center. Each evening will begin with a performance of Ravel’s iconic orchestral work, Boléro.

More information at operaballet.indiana.edu.