© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.
The State of Inquiry
Stay Connected
The State of Inquiry

State of Inquiry is a video and audio podcast from Indiana Public Media that brings Indiana University research to life. Each mini-season explores a timely theme—like artificial intelligence, public health, or global economics—through in-depth conversations with IU experts. Designed for curious listeners, the show highlights how IU research shapes Indiana, the nation, and the world.

AI & You (1 of 4): Education and Learning Technologies
How can AI empower both teachers and students, now and in the future? Kevin Jones hosts guests Cindy Hmelo-Silver and Anne Ottenbreit-Leftwich.