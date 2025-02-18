The Ernie Pyle Experiment! was created from the archives of the Ernie Pyle collection at the Lilly Library of Indiana University. It is a thirteen-episode podcast chronicling Ernie Pyle’s pre-war work as a traveling columnist for the Scripps-Howard Newspaper syndicate.

