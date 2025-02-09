© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ask the Mayor
Stay Connected
Show header. Stylized text in blue that reads "Ask the Mayor". Images of city capitols in Indiana.

A weekly program where mayors from Bloomington, Columbus, and Terre Haute answer questions about your community. We also delve into new and long-term city topics.

The show airs on WFIU on Wednesday mornings at 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM

  • First Wednesday of the month: Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon (R)
  • Second Wednesday of the month: Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun (D)
  • Third Wednesday of the month: Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson (D)

Submit a question or comment to news@indianapublicmedia.org and follow us on X: @AskTheMayor

Latest
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Bloomington's Thomson on homelessness, redistricting, deer task force
"I have a lot of people tell me that they don't vote anymore because they don't think that who's in office makes a difference." - Thomson on canvassing neighborhoods
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Terre Haute's Sakbun on budget, homelessness, Riverscape project
Joe Hren
Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon
Zoom
News
Columbus Mayor Ferdon on redistricting, NexusPark, animal shelter
Joe Hren