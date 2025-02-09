Ask the Mayor
A weekly program where mayors from Bloomington, Columbus, and Terre Haute answer questions about your community. We also delve into new and long-term city topics.
The show airs on WFIU on Wednesday mornings at 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM
- First Wednesday of the month: Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon (R)
- Second Wednesday of the month: Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun (D)
- Third Wednesday of the month: Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson (D)
Submit a question or comment to news@indianapublicmedia.org and follow us on X: @AskTheMayor
Latest
"I have a lot of people tell me that they don't vote anymore because they don't think that who's in office makes a difference." - Thomson on canvassing neighborhoods
-
"That's actually the case that's deeply concerning to me and to many others, that if in our state we cannot depend on the validity of a legal contract, what are we standing on?" - Thomson on constitutionality waiver case
-
"It's pretty defeating for some of our employees, right? They are consistently recruited by the private sector, by other municipalities... our department heads, our assistant department heads, almost all have been offered jobs." - Mayor Sakbun on retention during budget cuts
-
"We will be using dipping into our reserves to make sure that we have a balanced budget." - Mayor Mary Ferdon on 2026 budget
-
The city aims to allow buildings with up to five bedrooms in residential areas to increase affordability. Thomson said she inherited a $16 million deficit and wants to reduce it to $10 million.
-
"We need code with teeth, because I'm sick and tired of investors with Florida or California zip codes coming in buying these properties," - Sakbun on unsafe housing conditions.
-
“What we all know from going to conventions elsewhere, is that what surrounds the convention center is important.” – Thomson on hotel proposal and future development
-
Follow us on Twitter @AskTheMayor and send us a question!
-
The winter storm canceled this week's "Ask The Mayor." We'll be back February 12th with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
-
Join us as we talk with Greencastle Mayor Sue Murray.
-
WFIU's Joe Hren talks with Bloomington Mayor Mark Kruzan about snow removal and a new way to fund the convention center expansion.