Nice Work
For more than a decade, Earth Eats and Inner States brought audiences closer to the food, people, and culture that define Indiana life. Nice Work carries that spirit forward — widening the lens to celebrate the full creative energy of our community.
Hosted by Kayte Young, Alex Chambers, and Tyler Lake, Nice Work explores the arts, culture, and imagination of south central Indiana. From food to film, music to murals, and kitchens to concert halls, each episode is a joyful invitation into the stories that nourish us — and what comes next.
As a figure in the “LA Rebellion” (sometimes referred to as the “Los Angeles School of Black Filmmakers”), Julie Dash intentionally worked against the conventional mass media of the time when she made her groundbreaking film, Daughters of the Dust.
Krista Detor started the Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat when she realized a career performing wasn’t for her. And we hear about bejeweled dark clouds at the Grunwald Gallery, objects painted as self-portraits, and a production of Arthur Miller’s The Price.
Interior Designer Kay Sargent talks about design for a wide spectrum of people. IU Cinema has golden tickets. There's a musical about a high schooler who can't bring her girlfriend to prom. And a ceramicist whose work took off quickly.
Stephen Deusner reckons with Garth Brooks’s brooding alter ego. Meg Lagodzki curates the Hoosier National Forest. Leila Reichert watches time-based media. And the Bloomington Book Festival abides.
We talk with artist Johanna Winters about taking risks, we chat with Cicada Cinema, we try some unusual ice cream flavors, and we combine a clothing resale shop with a symphony orchestra.