Nice Work
Nice Work - A WFIU Podcast

For more than a decade, Earth Eats and Inner States brought audiences closer to the food, people, and culture that define Indiana life. Nice Work carries that spirit forward — widening the lens to celebrate the full creative energy of our community.

Hosted by Kayte Young, Alex Chambers, and Tyler Lake, Nice Work explores the arts, culture, and imagination of south central Indiana. From food to film, music to murals, and kitchens to concert halls, each episode is a joyful invitation into the stories that nourish us — and what comes next.

  • Head and shoulders photo of Julie Dash and Novotny Lawrence with a deep blue background
    Arts & Culture
    Subverting Hollywood Norms
    As a figure in the “LA Rebellion” (sometimes referred to as the “Los Angeles School of Black Filmmakers”), Julie Dash intentionally worked against the conventional mass media of the time when she made her groundbreaking film, Daughters of the Dust.
  • A landscape: powerlines through rolling hills, with green forest on either side, mist in the hills, and clouds overhead
    Krista Detor Happily Retreats
    Krista Detor started the Hundredth Hill Artist Retreat when she realized a career performing wasn’t for her. And we hear about bejeweled dark clouds at the Grunwald Gallery, objects painted as self-portraits, and a production of Arthur Miller’s The Price.
  • A set of cubicles in a drab office space without people in it
    One Size Misfits All
    Interior Designer Kay Sargent talks about design for a wide spectrum of people. IU Cinema has golden tickets. There's a musical about a high schooler who can't bring her girlfriend to prom. And a ceramicist whose work took off quickly.
  • A copy of Stephen Deusner's book Garth Books In...The Life of Chris Gaines on the counter at Hopscotch Coffee
    The Country Star’s Alter Ego
    Stephen Deusner reckons with Garth Brooks’s brooding alter ego. Meg Lagodzki curates the Hoosier National Forest. Leila Reichert watches time-based media. And the Bloomington Book Festival abides.
  • Artist Johanna Winters wearing a papier-mache puppet costume
    How to Get Started
    We talk with artist Johanna Winters about taking risks, we chat with Cicada Cinema, we try some unusual ice cream flavors, and we combine a clothing resale shop with a symphony orchestra.