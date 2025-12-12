© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Art Scenes Need City Government

By Alex Chambers,
Kayte Young
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
A sculpture of colorful metal poles arranged in upside-down v's, with a crowd of people standing around it under a cloudy sky
Garrett Ann Walters
Public art like OT 987 is only one of the ways the City of Bloomington is helping the arts thrive here

Music visionary Brian Eno has pointed out that the people we see as “geniuses” are not usually “self-made,” the way we usually imagine. They’re often part of a thriving community of many people working on similar creative projects – and that includes not just artists but critics, curators, and more. He coined the word “scenius” to encapsulate that phenomenon.

Holly Warren and Chaz Mottinger runs the City of Bloomington’s arts wing, and while they’re not trying to cultivate something as exclusive as a “scene,” they are doing everything they can to create a thriving arts community here in Bloomington. Holly is the City’s Assistant Director for the Arts and Chaz is Special Projects Manager, both in the Economic and Sustainable Development Department. Alex Chambers and Kayte Young talked with them about the City’s 1% for the Arts program, grants, new artist studio space, and their vision for how the City can create a thriving artistic community.

Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
