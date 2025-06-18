Captivating audiences across the nation, Celtic Thunder is once again bringing their thrilling blend of tradition and innovation to Southern Indiana. In a stunning show that draws deeply on their Irish roots, Celtic Thunder creates a rich tapestry of emotions and musical styles with electrifying performances from Neil, Emmet, Damian, and Ronan, plus the return of some old friends to lend their familiar voices to the experience. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their remarkable talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.Backed by the phenomenal Celtic Thunder Band, the show seamlessly weaves live music with captivating storytelling and immersive stagecraft. Relive the magic of Celtic Thunder at this truly special evening!



For a membership contribution of $180, or an ongoing monthly contribution of $15 as a WTIU sustainer, you will receive two tickets to see Celtic Thunder Odyssey at the Brown County Music Center on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM.