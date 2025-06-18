Events
Featured Events
-
Join us this fall for Swing in September! Presented by WFIU and the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Studies Department, this free outdoor concert series features a variety of musical acts from swing bands to jazz vocalists and more.
The concerts will take place every Friday in September at 6:30 PM at Dunn Meadow on the Indiana University campus. Free parking is available after 6 PM in the nearby Poplars Parking Garage. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved indoors to Recital Hall in Merrill Hal
-
The eighth annual IPM Conference on Aging offers practical insights into the challenges and opportunities of growing older. This free, virtual conference takes place via Zoom from noon to 1 PM on Wednesdays, October 1, 2025 through November 26, 2025.
Open to the public, the conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, and families planning for the future. Participation is free and available to anyone, regardless of location.
-
Come celebrate WFIU's 75th Anniversary and support public media at the WFIU-WTIU Open House! Meet your favorite WFIU and WTIU personalities, take a tour of our broadcast facilities, and get an insider’s look at the world of public broadcasting.
Light hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and beverages will be provided.
This event is free and open to the public.
Ticket Offers
-
Captivating audiences across the nation, Celtic Thunder is once again bringing their thrilling blend of tradition and innovation to Southern Indiana. In a stunning show that draws deeply on their Irish roots, Celtic Thunder creates a rich tapestry of emotions and musical styles with electrifying performances from Neil, Emmet, Damian, and Ronan, plus the return of some old friends to lend their familiar voices to the experience. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their remarkable talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.Backed by the phenomenal Celtic Thunder Band, the show seamlessly weaves live music with captivating storytelling and immersive stagecraft. Relive the magic of Celtic Thunder at this truly special evening!
For a membership contribution of $180, or an ongoing monthly contribution of $15 as a WTIU sustainer, you will receive two tickets to see Celtic Thunder Odyssey at the Brown County Music Center on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM.
-
A Hoosier holiday tradition continues as Straight No Chaser returns to Indiana with the all-new Holiday Road Tour. Join WFIU as a monthly donor at $20 and request two tickets to your choice of performances. Thursday, December 11,2025 at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, or Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis. Be part of the fun and support WFIU this holiday season.
-
Spend an evening with science ambassador Neil deGrasse Tyson as he returns to Bloomington for an entertaining review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong and right. Support WFIU with a $20 monthly sustaining membership and we will send you two tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies – Part II at the IU Auditorium on Thursday, March 26, 2026. And, thanks!
-
Experience the majesty of the Philadelphia Orchestra, live at the IU Auditorium for one night only! Marin Alsop, a pioneering force in classical music and the first woman to serve as the head of major orchestras, will lead a program filled with brilliance and heart featuring Beethoven’s Leonore Overture number three, Brahm’s Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn, and Schumann’s radiant Symphony number two. Support WFIU with a monthly gift of $20 or more and join us for a captivating evening of music on Wednesday March 25, 2026, at the IU Auditorium.
-
Historically, when people have found themselves in a time of conflict or stress, they have turned to music. Now is your chance to explore how to experience music to better understand the world and find peace and comfort with the Silkroad Ensemble with Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens at the IU Auditorium on Thursday, March 12, 2026.