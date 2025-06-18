© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Events

Image of three people playing traditional south west asian instruments: an oud, doumbek, and qanun
Featured Events
  • Swing in September
    Swing in September
    Join us this fall for Swing in September! Presented by WFIU and the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Studies Department, this free outdoor concert series features a variety of musical acts from swing bands to jazz vocalists and more.

    The concerts will take place every Friday in September at 6:30 PM at Dunn Meadow on the Indiana University campus. Free parking is available after 6 PM in the nearby Poplars Parking Garage. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved indoors to Recital Hall in Merrill Hal
  • Cheerful young man sitting on the couch next to his elderly father and holding a tablet while his mother hugging them from behind, all of them smiling at the camera
    WTIU 8th Annual Conference on Aging
    The eighth annual IPM Conference on Aging offers practical insights into the challenges and opportunities of growing older. This free, virtual conference takes place via Zoom from noon to 1 PM on Wednesdays, October 1, 2025 through November 26, 2025.

    Open to the public, the conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, and families planning for the future. Participation is free and available to anyone, regardless of location.
  • WFIU 75th Anniversary Celebration and WFIU-WTIU Open House
    Come celebrate WFIU's 75th Anniversary and support public media at the WFIU-WTIU Open House! Meet your favorite WFIU and WTIU personalities, take a tour of our broadcast facilities, and get an insider’s look at the world of public broadcasting.

    Light hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and beverages will be provided.

    This event is free and open to the public.
Ticket Offers
  • Members of Celtic Thunder, an Irish vocal group known for performing a mix of Celtic and contemporary music. Left to right: Emmet Cahill, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne, and Ronan Scolard
    An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder
    Captivating audiences across the nation, Celtic Thunder is once again bringing their thrilling blend of tradition and innovation to Southern Indiana. In a stunning show that draws deeply on their Irish roots, Celtic Thunder creates a rich tapestry of emotions and musical styles with electrifying performances from Neil, Emmet, Damian, and Ronan, plus the return of some old friends to lend their familiar voices to the experience. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their remarkable talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.Backed by the phenomenal Celtic Thunder Band, the show seamlessly weaves live music with captivating storytelling and immersive stagecraft. Relive the magic of Celtic Thunder at this truly special evening!

    For a membership contribution of $180, or an ongoing monthly contribution of $15 as a WTIU sustainer, you will receive two tickets to see Celtic Thunder Odyssey at the Brown County Music Center on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM.
  • 'Straight No Chaser Holiday Road' on billboard
    A Holiday Tradition with Straight No Chaser
    A Hoosier holiday tradition continues as Straight No Chaser returns to Indiana with the all-new Holiday Road Tour. Join WFIU as a monthly donor at $20 and request two tickets to your choice of performances. Thursday, December 11,2025 at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, or Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis. Be part of the fun and support WFIU this holiday season.
  • Neil Degrasse Tyson - IU Auditorium March 26
    An Enlightening Evening with Neil deGrasse Tyson
    Spend an evening with science ambassador Neil deGrasse Tyson as he returns to Bloomington for an entertaining review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong and right. Support WFIU with a $20 monthly sustaining membership and we will send you two tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies – Part II at the IU Auditorium on Thursday, March 26, 2026. And, thanks!
  • Philadelphia Orchestra
    An Experience with Brillance and Heart
    Experience the majesty of the Philadelphia Orchestra, live at the IU Auditorium for one night only! Marin Alsop, a pioneering force in classical music and the first woman to serve as the head of major orchestras, will lead a program filled with brilliance and heart featuring Beethoven’s Leonore Overture number three, Brahm’s Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn, and Schumann’s radiant Symphony number two. Support WFIU with a monthly gift of $20 or more and join us for a captivating evening of music on Wednesday March 25, 2026, at the IU Auditorium.
  • Silkroad with Rhiannon Giddens
    Breathe, Relax, and Experience Music
    Historically, when people have found themselves in a time of conflict or stress, they have turned to music. Now is your chance to explore how to experience music to better understand the world and find peace and comfort with the Silkroad Ensemble with Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens at the IU Auditorium on Thursday, March 12, 2026.