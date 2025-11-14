Night Lights Classic Jazz

© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nightlights: Classic Jazz with host David Brent Johnson

Night Lights, is a weekly one-hour jazz radio program hosted by David Brent Johnson, focusing on jazz from the 1945-1990 era—a timespan that, as Johnson notes, "weirdly parallels Miles Davis on record and the Cold War."

An early release on Charles Mingus and Max Roach's Debut label.
The Latest And The Greatest In Jazz: Charles Mingus And Debut Records
David Johnson
In 1952 bassist Charles Mingus and drummer Max Roach formed their own record company, in an attempt to assert creative and entrepreneurial control over their music.
  • Dizzy Gillespie jazz 1964
    Four And More: The Year In Jazz, 1964
    From Lee Morgan's "The Sidewinder" to John Coltrane's A LOVE SUPREME, from the impact of the Beatles to the avant-garde's October revolution, a notable year.
  • The cover of Wayne Shorter's debut album on Vee-Jay.
    The Vee-Jay Jazz Story
    In 1953 a Gary, Indiana couple started what would become one of the most successful black-owned record labels, highlighting gospel, blues, R and B, and jazz.
  • Singer Anita O'Day performing at Boston club Storyville in 1957.
    Jazz From Storyville
    Throughout the 1950s jazz promoter George Wein ran a Boston nightclub that showcased some of the music’s most notable performers.
  • Pianist Thelonious Monk and trumpeter/presidential timber Dizzy Gillespie at the 1963 Monterey Jazz Festival.
    Jazz From Monterey, 1963: Dizzy For President!
    David Johnson
    Though it received middling reviews, the 1963 concert series included the festival debuts of Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk, the rollout of Dizzy Gillespie’s “Dizzy For President” campaign, one of jazz legend Jack Teagarden’s last appearances, and a tribute from the Modern Jazz Quartet to Martin Luther King Jr.
  • Crossing The Bridge: The Return Of Sonny Rollins
    In 1961 saxophonist Sonny Rollins returned from a two-year sabbatical, forming new musical alliances as he plunged into a shifting and vibrant jazz landscape.
  • “I remember seeing John Coltrane standing with one foot against the wall eating Sunkist raisins," David Baker said of the Russell group's debut at New York City's Five Spot. "I saw J.J. Johnson, Miles Davis, and Thelonious Monk there. It was the first time I’ve been frightened out of my wits, because they came to see what George was doing. We were all under intense pressure.”
    When Russell Met Baker: The George Russell-David Baker Sextet
    David Johnson
    At the beginning of the 1960s jazz pianist and theorist George Russsell teamed up with trombonist and jazz educator David Baker and other Indiana jazz musicians to form one of the era’s most exciting and innovative groups.
  • Pianist and bandleader Claude Thornhill, ca. 1947.
    Claude Thornhill: The Godfather Of Cool
    Claude Thornhill was a pianist, composer, and arranger whose 1940s big bands helped shape the sound of modern jazz, with orchestral bop and ethereal ballads tinged with classical influences that set the stage for later masterpieces by Miles Davis and Gil Evans.
  • Saxophonist Percy France performing at New York City's West End Cafe in 1980. (Photo by Otto Flückiger, courtesy of Armin Büttner)
    Out Of The Shadows: Percy France
    David Johnson
    Though he recorded with organists Bill Doggett and Jimmy Smith, when saxophonist Percy France died in 1992 he was primarily known and admired among a small circle of his fellow New York City jazz musicians. Now a new website aims to elevate his soulful tenor sound and story.
  • Side Star: Freddie Hubbard, 1958-1965
    David Johnson
    As a young trumpeter Freddie Hubbard was everywhere, appearing on some of the most landmark jazz albums of the 1960s.
  • Sarah Vaughan in 1946. (Photo by William P. Gottlieb)
    Sassy First Soars: Sarah Vaughan in the 1940s
    David Johnson
    In the 1940s a young jazz singer with a four-octave range and bebop chops burst onto the big-band scene with Earl Hines and Billy Eckstine before going on to establish herself as a solo star.