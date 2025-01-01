Support
Donate to the station you love and become a WFIU member today.
Our community provides a vitally important share of the funding that makes this station possible. You can help provide high-quality journalism and cultural programming to south-central Indiana through a contribution today or even in the future through a planned gift.
Membership
Update your info, FAQ, Benefits, and Funding
Whether you make a one time donation or become a sustaining member by making monthly donations learn more about the impact and benefits of monthly giving to the station, or adjust or increase your existing sustaining support
Donate Your Vehicle
Turn your car into the programs you love. We provide all the information you need to complete the simple process to support the station’s mission.
Charitable IRA Rollover
Individuals who are 70 1/2 or older have the option to make charitable contributions directly from their IRA accounts to organizations they care about, including WFIU and WTIU.
Become a Business Partner
Put the power of public media to work for your business or organization by partnering with WTIU and WFIU. More than a hundred community partners support WFIU and WTIU and reach a passionate and loyal audience
Endowments
Gifts of Real Estate or Personal Property
A gift of real estate or personal property can be a powerful tool to achieve your personal and philanthropic goals.
Gifts of Stock or Cash
Gifts of Stock or securities are an excellent way to support WFIU or WTIU. A gift of appreciated securities that you have held for more than one year is frequently the most economical way to make a gift.
Gifts of Life Insurance
Donate a life insurance policy or naming the station as a beneficiary. Donating ownership may offer tax benefits now, while naming the station as a beneficiary provides an estate tax deduction later
Estate and Bequest Planning
Leaving a legacy that is aligned with your values can be simple — and a Will helps ensure your property is distributed according to your needs and wishes. The Limestone Legacy Society recognizes philanthropic individuals who have chosen to leave a legacy to the station through a bequest or planned gift.
Income-Producing Planned Gifts
Support public broadcasting and receive guaranteed, partially tax-free income for life with a charitable gift annuity or trust.
Gifts of Retirement Plan Assets
Leave a lasting legacy by naming WFIU or WTIU as a beneficiary of your retirement plan. An easy, tax-wise way to support public broadcasting.
WFIU/WTIU’s Tax ID Number (EIN) is 35-6018940
Mailing Address:
WFIU/WTIU
1229 E Seventh St
Bloomington, IN 47405
Contact us:
rtvmbr@iu.edu
812-855-6114