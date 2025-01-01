Update your info, FAQ, Benefits, and Funding

Whether you make a one time donation or become a sustaining member by making monthly donations learn more about the impact and benefits of monthly giving to the station, or adjust or increase your existing sustaining support

Turn your car into the programs you love. We provide all the information you need to complete the simple process to support the station’s mission.

Individuals who are 70 1/2 or older have the option to make charitable contributions directly from their IRA accounts to organizations they care about, including WFIU and WTIU.

Put the power of public media to work for your business or organization by partnering with WTIU and WFIU. More than a hundred community partners support WFIU and WTIU and reach a passionate and loyal audience

When you make an endowed gift, the principal remains untouched and the interest from your gift will supplement our programs in perpetuity. Create you own or contribute to existing endowments

A gift of real estate or personal property can be a powerful tool to achieve your personal and philanthropic goals.

Gifts of Stock or securities are an excellent way to support WFIU or WTIU. A gift of appreciated securities that you have held for more than one year is frequently the most economical way to make a gift.

Donate a life insurance policy or naming the station as a beneficiary. Donating ownership may offer tax benefits now, while naming the station as a beneficiary provides an estate tax deduction later

Leaving a legacy that is aligned with your values can be simple — and a Will helps ensure your property is distributed according to your needs and wishes. The Limestone Legacy Society recognizes philanthropic individuals who have chosen to leave a legacy to the station through a bequest or planned gift.

Support public broadcasting and receive guaranteed, partially tax-free income for life with a charitable gift annuity or trust.

Leave a lasting legacy by naming WFIU or WTIU as a beneficiary of your retirement plan. An easy, tax-wise way to support public broadcasting.