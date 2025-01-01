Just You and Me
Every weekday afternoon from 3 PM to 5 PM EST. Just You and Me host David Brent Johnson brings you new and classic jazz as well as interviews with guests both famous, local and sometimes both!
-
A live studio performance from the Peter Lerner Trio, plus music from Rahsaan Barber, Tom Johnson, Leah Warman, and other Indiana jazz artists.
-
Music from DIVA, Quincy Jones, Shirley Scott, Diana Krall and others.
-
Music from Clare Fischer, Nat King Cole, Marian McPartland, and other classic-jazz artists.
-
Music from saxophonist Sarah Hanahan's debut album and other 21st century jazz artists.
-
Music from the Visions Jazz Ensemble, Wes Montgomery, Rob Dixon and Steve Allee, Monika Herzig's Sheroes, and other Indiana jazz artists.
-
A new historical release from pianist Oscar Peterson, plus recordings by the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Yusef Lateef, Thelonious Monk, and others.
-
Music from Paul Desmond, Sonny Rollins and Coleman Hawkins, Miles Davis, and other classic jazz artists.
-
Music from Nubya Garcia, Caity Gyorgy, Peter Bernstein, and other 21st century jazz artists.
-
Special guests: Alan Blankstein (Hope Foundation) and Iris Rosa (Seda Negra/Black Silk Dance Company.
-
Music from Terry Gibbs, Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Pepper Adams, and other classic-jazz artists.