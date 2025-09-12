The State of Inquiry
State of Inquiry is a video and audio podcast from Indiana Public Media that brings Indiana University research to life. Each mini-season explores a timely theme—like artificial intelligence, public health, or global economics—through in-depth conversations with IU experts. Designed for curious listeners, the show highlights how IU research shapes Indiana, the nation, and the world.
How is AI reshaping the workforce and where it is headed next? Kevin Jones hosts guests Sagar Samtani and Kun Huang.
Other Stories
How is AI reshaping the ways we work, make decisions, and collaborate? Kevin Jones hosts guests Alan Dennis and David Crandall.
How can AI-driven technologies be designed to better serve aging populations and improve health outcomes? Kevin Jones hosts guests Aqueasha Martin-Hammond and Fawzi BenMessaoud.
How can AI empower both teachers and students, now and in the future? Kevin Jones hosts guests Cindy Hmelo-Silver and Anne Ottenbreit-Leftwich.