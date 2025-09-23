Ether Game
Ether Game is a weekly music guessing game that airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on WFIU. It features mainly classical music, but branches out to movie soundtracks, jazz, folk, and rock too. The game targets the music buff, but just about anyone who likes music and guessing games will have fun too.
Join us as we jumpstart our Fall membership drive with a show about generosity in classical music
