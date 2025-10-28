© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ether Game

Broomsticks and Batons

Published October 28, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
pc: pixabay.com

Modeste Mussorgsky (1839-1881)

Pictures at an Exhibition (solo piano version) The Hut on Fowl's Leg (Baba Yaga)

Evgeny Kissin, piano

George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

Teseo, HWV 9, Act 5 Scene 1: No. 33, Aria, "Moriro, ma vendicata"

Joyce DiDonato, Christophe Rousset, conductor, Les Talens Lyriques

Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)

Rusalka: Act 1. "You're ancient wisdom knows everything"

Prague National Theater Orchestra, Zdenek Chalabala, conductor, Subrtová, Milada, soprano; Ovcacíková, Marie, alto

Englebert Humperdinck (1854-1921)

Prelude to Act. II: The Witch's Ride

Gürzenich Orchestra of Cologne, John Pritchard, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Twelve Songs, OP. 8: No. 8, Hexenlied

Diana Damrau, soprano; Helmut Deutsch

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano

Granville Bantock (1868-1946)

The Witch of Atlas

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Vernon Handley, conductor

Carl Nielsen (1865-1931)

Saul and David, Act IV: Who is Knocking?

Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, Neeme Järvi, conductor, Haugland, Aage, bass; Lindroos, Peter, tenor; Kiberg, Tina, soprano; Westi, Kurt, tenor

Stanley Myers (1930-1993)

Suite from The Witches (1990 reconstruction)

Stanley Myers, conductor, orchestra uncredited

Donovan Phillips Leitch (b. 1946)

Season of the Witch

Donovan

