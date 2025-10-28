Broomsticks and Batons

Modeste Mussorgsky (1839-1881)
Pictures at an Exhibition (solo piano version) The Hut on Fowl's Leg (Baba Yaga)
Evgeny Kissin, piano
George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)
Teseo, HWV 9, Act 5 Scene 1: No. 33, Aria, "Moriro, ma vendicata"
Joyce DiDonato, Christophe Rousset, conductor, Les Talens Lyriques
Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)
Rusalka: Act 1. "You're ancient wisdom knows everything"
Prague National Theater Orchestra, Zdenek Chalabala, conductor, Subrtová, Milada, soprano; Ovcacíková, Marie, alto
Englebert Humperdinck (1854-1921)
Prelude to Act. II: The Witch's Ride
Gürzenich Orchestra of Cologne, John Pritchard, conductor
Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Twelve Songs, OP. 8: No. 8, Hexenlied
Diana Damrau, soprano; Helmut Deutsch
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano
Granville Bantock (1868-1946)
The Witch of Atlas
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Vernon Handley, conductor
Carl Nielsen (1865-1931)
Saul and David, Act IV: Who is Knocking?
Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, Neeme Järvi, conductor, Haugland, Aage, bass; Lindroos, Peter, tenor; Kiberg, Tina, soprano; Westi, Kurt, tenor
Stanley Myers (1930-1993)
Suite from The Witches (1990 reconstruction)
Stanley Myers, conductor, orchestra uncredited
Donovan Phillips Leitch (b. 1946)
Season of the Witch
Donovan