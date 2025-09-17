Noon Edition
The program surveys diverse topics of local and regional interest in a lively, but civil conversation with scholars, government leaders, and listeners, giving Indiana citizens a rare opportunity to talk with these guests about topics pertinent to their lives.
On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll be coming to you from Morgenstern Books, where our panel of experts will discuss their favorite books, what titles have been popular in 2025, book trends and gift ideas.
Many Hoosiers are struggling to put food on the table and don’t have the resources for getting their loved ones gifts.
Due to cuts in state and federal funding and a number of layoffs, uncertainty at Indiana University is dragging down the local economy.
Officials have been working for years to build a new jail as part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which sued the county in 2009 alleging conditions at the current jail are unconstitutional.
If the federal government remains shut down through Nov. 1, millions of people across the country – and more the 600,000 Hoosiers – will not receive their SNAP benefits.
Among those leading the charge in Indiana is Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, a pastor and proud Christian nationalist.
The move came one week after Jim Rodenbush says he was ordered by administrators to remove news from the Indiana Daily Student print edition.
Recent comments and recommendations on treatment and causes of autism by President Donald Trump and his administration have stirred controversy on the issue.
Indiana is slashing available seats in state-funded preschool programs next year and reducing reimbursement for preschools. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced the cuts in June and said the state was narrowing eligibility for these programs.
Pet ownership has risen by about 10 percent over the last three decades, with three-fourths of those surveyed saying they acquired a pet during the pandemic.