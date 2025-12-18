The effects of chronic pain on the body — and the mind

Chronic pain is described as pain that lasts for more than three months. It may be constant or just flare up from time to time, but its persistence is what is important.

Treatment for chronic pain is usually a combination of medications, physical therapy, interventional procedures, psychological approaches and lifestyle changes.

Chronic pain can lead to depression, anxiety and an increase of co-morbidities from the toll it takes on the body. Addiction to opiates is also a looming danger.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’re talking about chronic pain, what causes it, the effects on the mind and body, how to treat it and the dangers of addiction that can come with prescription drugs.

This show was pre-recorded, so there will be no live calls or questions online.