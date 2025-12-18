© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Noon Edition

The effects of chronic pain on the body — and the mind

By Patrick Beane
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST
Generic acetaminophen capsules are shown Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
/
AP Photo
Generic acetaminophen capsules are shown in Santa Ana, Calif.

Chronic pain is described as pain that lasts for more than three months. It may be constant or just flare up from time to time, but its persistence is what is important.

Treatment for chronic pain is usually a combination of medications, physical therapy, interventional procedures, psychological approaches and lifestyle changes.

Chronic pain can lead to depression, anxiety and an increase of co-morbidities from the toll it takes on the body. Addiction to opiates is also a looming danger.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’re talking about chronic pain, what causes it, the effects on the mind and body, how to treat it and the dangers of addiction that can come with prescription drugs.

This show was pre-recorded, so there will be no live calls or questions online.

Guests:   
Dr. James Archer, primary care provider, IU Health Bloomington
Zack Chestnut, personal coach, Trident Fitness Nutrition and Recovery 
Dr. Matthew Bair, professor, IU School of Medicine in Indianapolis

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
