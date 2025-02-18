WFIU is south and central Indiana's source for classical music, jazz, and news, broadcasting 24 hours a day from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana
The year was 1950. The phrase “public radio” did not exist – the founding of NPR was still two decades away. But the aim then was essentially the same: to extend the mission of Indiana University by democratizing information and culture.
Explore the wild foods of fall in this final episode of our Eats Wild series.
A survey of the character-driven songs that defined the great narrative-driven Disney films of the '50s and '60s.
If baseball ever ceases to be America’s pastime, it says far more about the nation than the sport.
Indiana is slashing available seats in state-funded preschool programs next year and reducing reimbursement for preschools. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced the cuts in June and said the state was narrowing eligibility for these programs.
Everything's easier if you have the right tools.
"It wouldn't surprise me if from their perspective, the best thing to do is to move anybody who's homeless to a larger community. Is that the right way to deal with it, no. But I assume it happens." -Mayor Mary Ferdon
Submit answers for tonight's game. Get helpful hints and try bonus trivia questions. Celebrate 75 years of WFIU!
We're delving into the wealth of music based on mythological stories and legendary figures, from the earliest Italian operatic tragedies to playful cantatas and madrigals.
Longtime WFIU jazz host Dick Bishop welcomes Michael Bourne back to the studio for a special edition of the show Bishop founded, Afterglow.