WFIU’s first home befit its time of origin

It was a wooden Army surplus barracks, sitting in a field on 7th Street on the IU campus in Bloomington. The grey shingled structure came to be known as the “Quonset hut,” or simply “the Hut.”

From a sweltering 36-square-foot studio, hosts signed on for two hours in the morning, then for five more in the evening, delivering news, music, theater, and “The School of the Sky” to almost anyone in Indiana who could pick up this new kind of broadcast transmission called FM.