Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana
Audio

Staff memories from WFIU's 40th anniversary in 1990

Dick Bishop remembers the lack of air conditioning in the original Quonset hut housing WFIU's cramped studio in the late 1950s.

Dick Bishop feels the heat


Dick Bishop remembers WFIU's early days playing jazz music.

Dick Bishop remembers 1950's jazz


Dick Bishop recounts IU Radio/TV director Elmer Sulzer's love for playing the organ, which would occasionally make its way into newscasts.

Elmer Sulzer's organ


Bill Kroll recalls WFIU's original transmission equipment being received accidentally by a PA system during the dedication of the Lilly Library in 1960.

Bill Kroll


Don Glass plays back tape of WFIU News reporter John Barnes in England, covering Doc Counsilman's English Channel crossing in 1979.

James Barnes


Don Glass plays back an episode of eccentric WFIU producer James Irsay's unusual music program, Music for the Keyboard.

James Irsay