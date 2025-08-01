Transcript

Note: The following is a dramatized interview. The person portrayed is not the actual individual

00:00:00: [Music]

00:00:13 [Don Glass]: Hello, this is Don Glass with a look back into WFIU's history as we celebrate the station's 40th anniversary.

00:00:21 [Don Glass]: As we began to think of things to include in a nostalgic look back, we discovered we didn't have much preserved from the past. We did, however, have evidence of one of the zaniest parts of our past.

00:00:32 [Don Glass]: Listeners who have been around here just a few years will remember a fellow named James Irsay and his program Music for the Keyboard.

00:00:40 [Don Glass]: His program was a schizophrenic mix of great, whole recordings of sometimes legendary performers.

00:00:44 [Don Glass]: Accompanied by commentary which showed a wonderful insight into the music and the performers and wild digressions into areas which had nothing whatsoever to do with the music or the performers, such as reading an ad from a Field and Stream magazine or describing the food he had gotten from the vending machine, which he called the mechanical chef.

00:01:06 [Don Glass]: When asked to describe his program, James would often respond with a simple “I play recordings by dead pianists”.

00:01:13 [Don Glass]: For the most part, this was true, but he didn't always wait for a pianist to die before playing the recordings.

00:01:19 [Don Glass]: Here's an excerpt from a show he did in 1980 featuring Van Cliburn.

00:01:24 [Don Glass]: Aside from playing Cliburn's recordings and discussing his performing career, which was on hold at the time, he arranged for an interview with the pianist. Or did he?

00:01:36 [James Irsay]: [Phone Ringing] Yes.

00:01:37 [Phone operator]: I have a collect call for James Irsay from Van Cliburn. Will you accept the charges?

00:01:43 [James Irsay]: Collect? I didn’t know he was gonna call collect. OK, I guess so. Sure. I'll accept it.

00:01:48 [Phone operator]: Well, excuse me, Mr. Cliburn, but aren't you that piano player that that Texas boy who went over and beat those Russians? I just wanted you to know how-

00:01:56 [James Irsay]: I don't believe this.

00:01:57 [James Irsay]: Excuse me, operator. Operator, if I may interrupt for a brief moment. We are live on the air. I'm sure it was a thrill for you, but we really must get along with the program we've got.

00:02:08 [Phone operator]: Well, all right. Go ahead, please.

00:02:11 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Hello, Mr. ear-say?

00:02:13 [James Irsay]:

00:02:14 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh, I'm sorry, Mr. Irsay.

00:02:16 [James Irsay]: Yes, Mr. Cliburn, it's good to hear from you.

00:02:19 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, it's good to hear from you. Although, I don't think we've ever met.

00:02:22 [James Irsay]: Well, actually, you probably don't remember it, but we did meet. It was quite some time ago at a Juilliard concert. I think it was in the 60s or something. We were introduced, but I remember even now the thing that was so striking about you, you had such a big Adam’s Apple and there were all these little pimples all over it. It was interesting in a way.

00:02:38 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Yes, well...

00:02:39 [James Irsay]: Well, I guess that doesn't really concern us.

00:02:41 [James Irsay]: Now, what does concern us is that we're wondering about your career. Frankly, you had a big start. You won the Leventritt and then you won the first Tchaikovsky in ‘58 and you came home. You were a hero. How did you deal with that fame?

00:02:58 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh, I liked it. I liked it! It was all for me.

00:03:02 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: And when I came back from winning the Tchaikowski, all these different people interviewed me and I was famous! And I even had a book written about me and oh, Mama was real proud. And she said, well, I guess you showed those big red hairy boys over there in Russia.

00:03:19 [James Irsay]: Well, it sounds like you enjoyed being in the limelight.

00:03:21 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh yes, it was a lot of fun.

00:03:24 [James Irsay]: And then something happened to you. You did come out and give some concerts, but it was mostly still concerts with orchestra. People even felt you were kind of hiding behind the orchestra. What was going on here?

00:03:37 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, about the concerto performances, I don't know. When I- when I play alone, I kind of get, you know, lost if I'm playing with an orchestra and they go “dum duh dum”, I know that I'm supposed to go “dee dee” or “doo doo”.

00:03:52 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: But when I play alone, I don't know. It's like, uh, like I don't know what to do. I'm all alone and I'm the one who has to go “dum duh dum” and “dee dee” or “doo doo” and everything else.

00:04:06 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: I don't know it- it- it makes me kind of nauseous. Like I'm going to puke. Oh, can I say that on the radio? Puke.

00:04:15 [James Irsay]: Oh, I've been known to say it myself.

00:04:18 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, that's how I feel. So, I-

00:04:19 [James Irsay]: Well, how did- how did all this affect your interpretations, your musical interpretations?

00:04:23 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, first of all, I was I was constantly being told how good I was at playing the piano, that is, hehe.

00:04:31 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: One person would say, “oh, you play good” and another person would say, “oh, you play good” and so on. And well, I thought, “say, I'm not doing too badly”, but one day I was- I was prepared to record some music, I forget the piece and it goes something like uh- [humming].

00:04:50 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh, I think that's the one. Oh, yes, it was Claire de Lune in, uh, A Minor, I think I forget who wrote it. Doesn't matter. It'd still be the same piece anyway. Anyway, I pushed the keys down, but I couldn't...understand what came out.

00:05:08 [James Irsay]: Hmm

00:05:09 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: I felt like my hands weren't connected to my brain. I mean, sounds were coming out, but I wasn't sure what they meant. And I just kind of spaced out. Of course, the records were released anyway. I don't know, some people liked them.

00:05:25 [James Irsay]: Well, after all this, I hope you still continue to play.

00:05:27 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh, sometimes I pick around, but- but the station takes most of my time.

00:05:31 [James Irsay]: Oh, so you're working for a radio station? Maybe a TV station?

00:05:34 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: No, no. It's a gas station.

00:05:36 [James Irsay]: A gas station? Van Cliburn working for a gas station.

00:05:39 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh, it's not as bad as all that.

00:05:41 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: And I feel that I feel like I'm doing a service. Why, if Beethoven had a car, he'd need somebody to care for it, I'd be doing him a service by freeing his mind to work on his music instead of caring about his car. What if his universal joint came apart on his way to a concert, or where his valve cover gaskets sprung a leak? Why I'd be the one who could ease his mind and fix the car.

00:06:06 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Course, I doubt if Beethoven would have made a very good driver. You could honk your horn forever and he wouldn't hear it.

00:06:11 [James Irsay]: Well, that's a real knee slapper. Uh, don't you feel the need, though, to kind of retain some artistic element in your life?

00:06:18 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: I do. I do.

00:06:20 [James Irsay]: Are you composing?

00:06:21 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, no. Mainly I watch television.

00:06:24 [James Irsay]: Well, I suppose I guess these days there are some decent stuff to watch live from the Met, things like that, public television.

00:06:30 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Oh I don't watch public television. I own one myself and I enjoy, uh, oh let me see, uh, “Play the Percentages”, “The Addams Family” — they remind me of the jewelry in Moscow. And oh, I love “My Three Sons”.

00:06:43 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: And oh, yes, I just love to eat. I gained lots and lots of weight. I'm real big and fat now. I love things like Sara Lee Cakes and German chocolate. Mhmm makes me want to run right to their fridge and get some. And chocolate syrup is quite good. I put it on everything from pork to potatoes. Makes everything taste just like dessert. Mhmm.

00:07:05 [James Irsay]: Hmm. Well, Mr. Cliburn, it certainly has been unusual speaking with you this evening.

00:07:11 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Thank you, Jim.

00:07:12 [James Irsay]: That's James.

00:07:14 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, you know, I don't see why you should make such a fuss over what I call you. I mean it's- it's just a name and-

00:07:19 [James Irsay]: Oh, just a name? What if I were to call you Ball Joint? What would you think?

00:07:24 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Now, it's not necessary to talk to me like that. After all, I consented to do this interview, and I should be treated with the respect that that's due to a man who-

00:07:31 [James Irsay]: A man who is a fat grease monkey who watches TV and drinks chocolate syrup. Come on.

00:07:37 [Van Cliburn (dramatized)]: Well, I don't have to take this crap. I won the Tchaikowski in ‘58 and- and they had a parade and they wrote a book and Mama was so happy.

00:07:45: [Music]

00:08:04 [Don Glass]: James Irsay from one of his music for the keyboard shows in 1980.

00:08:13 [Don Glass]: As part of WFIU's 40th anniversary celebration, we've taken a short trip back to one of the stations zanier moments. I'm Don Glass.