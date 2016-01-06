By Ken Beckley

Indiana University owned and operated its own radio sports broadcasting network for sixteen years, 1957-73, a non-profit venture that provided on-air experience for student announcers and entertainment for listeners and fans throughout the state.

The university had previously been at the forefront of a significant moment in television sports broadcasting history. The world’s first regular season collegiate basketball game to be televised—IU vs. Valparaiso University—was December 6, 1951, in the Seventh Street fieldhouse on the Bloomington campus. WTTV (Bloomington) originated the telecast, with three alumni playing prominent roles—Paul Lennon, BS ’50, play-by-play; Bob Cook, BA ’35, color commentary; Bob Petranoff, BS ’48, broadcast director.

By at least the 1956-57 basketball season, WTTV (Sarkes Tarzian Corporation) was contractually paying the university $1,000 per game for the right to televise home games. (1)

The Sarkes Tarzian-owned radio station in Bloomington, WTTS, had been broadcasting IU basketball and football games since at least 1950.

First Season

At its May 1957 meeting, IU’s Board of Trustees approved the hiring of an ambitious Richard D. Yoakam as Assistant Professor of Journalism and Radio and Television, and News Director of the Radio and Television Service. Yoakam had received his bachelor’s and masters’ degrees in journalism from the University of Iowa. Immediately prior to coming to IU, he was news director of KCRG-TV, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In a family interview for archives in 2002, Yoakam recalled that in 1957 he approached the chairman of the Department of Radio and Television, Elmer G. Sulzer, with the idea of IU broadcasting its own football and basketball games and using students as announcers. Yoakam was critical of the quality of broadcasts by commercial stations. He felt “that IU could be better represented on the air and I talked with Elmer about it and he thought I had some good ideas…so I said why don’t we broadcast the games? And put it out available free to any station that wants to pick up our broadcast. Elmer…got another idea which was a FM relay network. An FM relay network which was a genius idea of his that if the FM stations were broadcasting they could pick up other FM stations with a clear signal and pass it all around the state free of charge rather than pay the phone company an awful lot of money to carry the games by wire.” (2)

Yoakam assured Sulzer that students could do the job. “We may have to coach, do some heavy coaching for a while but we’ll be all right, and so I put an ad in The Daily Student and said sports announcers wanted.”

“I went to (football) Coach Phil Dickens and I said, listen, you’ve got to wear numbers at practice on Saturday because…I’m going to try out some sports announcers. (Dickens) “got very serious about it and said, ‘I want to be sure…Yoakam has the right numbers.’”

Yoakam said “eight or ten” students including Dick Enberg answered the ad. Each was given a list of football players’ names and jersey numbers and told to be prepared to “broadcast” a team practice the following Saturday. “I think ten guys showed up at the old stadium (Tenth Street stadium, later the site of the IU Arboretum) and that wonderful old press box which was always falling apart and they (employees) would nail it together again from time to time. They (students) showed up. They were ready. They all had their numbers memorized in their heads. So the game started…and nobody wanted to go first for a minute. Enberg said I’ll go first and he sat down and just started…and about eight guys left right away.”

A masterful story-teller, Professor Yoakam found the audition to be one of his favorite, oft-told experiences. With much laughter in his deep voice, he would state that once Enberg had his audition, Yoakam went to the waiting room and found it empty; the others having heard Enberg and deciding they could not compete. “Sam Taylor, one of my older students, a guy who had quite a lot of experience in World War II, he stayed around and did it. Sounded pretty good. And Phil Jones who…always wanted to be a sports announcer and he stayed around and he was pretty good so I had three and that’s all I needed.”

Regarding Enberg, Yoakam said, “Of course he was good from the start. And we got…on the air and (it) was a big success. My reputation went up and even the members of the Board of Trustees who were doubtful about this whole thing said, ‘Boy, that guy’s pretty good. How are we going to keep him around here in four years?’ As a matter of fact, elaborate efforts were made to keep Enberg from going to California including giving him a faculty position and all kinds of nonsense.” Enberg claimed he never got an offer to teach full-time, thus he reluctantly moved to California and a college teaching position but later had an acclaimed career as announcer of major national and international sports events.

Enberg, MS ‘59, HSD ’62, said, “My very first day on campus in 1957 (there on a graduate assistantship in the School of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation), I saw a notice in…WFIU…for auditions for the new IU Sports Network. Previously as a student, I had been the sports announcer for Central Michigan University games on WCEN in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. So, I immediately signed up. I had the advantage of being fresh from two years of play-by-play at Central Michigan, a professional at a lusty $1 an hour. Anyway, I was selected for the initial voice of the IU Sports Network. Yoakam’s recollection is what I remember, that I ad libbed a complete drive down the field for a touchdown and many waiting in line to audition walked away.” (3)

Phil Jones, BS ’60, (who later had a distinguished career as a news correspondent for CBS) was selected as Enberg’s first color commentator, the term for a sidekick or game analyst then. He saw the result of the audition only slightly different. Jones was among “twelve to fifteen” students who turned out for the chance to audition for both play-by-play and “color” in the stadium “press box.” He said, “I was scared to death.” And added, “When Enberg auditioned, in spirit we left.” (4)

Jones and Enberg were IU broadcasting partners for two years, along with Sam Taylor.

Enberg stated, “As I recall, using an FM network, they relayed the broadcasts of football and basketball games throughout…Indiana. We started in 1957 with 8 stations and it grew to around 40 when I left after the 1961 season.”

Enberg: “It was all about Yoakam. He created it and made it work.” Jones: “I had the great privilege to witness Dick Yoakam putting the revolutionary WFIU-FM relay network” (together). The entire ‘relay’ network was ground breaking.” (5)

One of the on-site engineers for Enberg and Jones was John Harrell, an IU graduate student who arrived in late 1957 after receiving his BS from Butler University. Harrell was responsible for setting up the broadcast equipment at games, then ensuring that the signal on a telephone line was kept constant to the WFIU studio for relay to stations in the state. When not serving as engineer, Harrell was “board announcer” at the studio and read promotional announcements during breaks in the games.

As executive producer of the broadcasts, Professor Yoakam found his role often “more toward voice coach in many instances. But the guys were wonderful in their serious move to professionalism and we got along fine. Once in a while I had to yell at somebody but not every often. Trying to keep their heads in the game. I coached, I listened a lot. I had the games taped and I listened to the tapes and I got the guys in there to listen for themselves, too, which really is the best training you can get is to listen to yourself do it for a while and find out where the holes are in your approach to a game or a sport.”

“We did basketball also. Basketball was immensely popular with Enberg. Just tremendous because he was very, very good in basketball. We used Taylor, Jones, and Enberg for football and then sometimes I think we only had two at night in the basketball series. And that’s all you really need.” (6)

Season #2

The first official university account of the network is found in a memorandum written after the 1958-59 seasons:

RADIO AND TELEVISION SERVICE INDIANA UNIVERSITY — REPORT ON INDIANA UNIVERSITY OFFICIAL FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL BROADCASTS — Season 1958-1959

The report is in IU Archives. Its author is unknown but because of wording about him, it likely was not Yoakam. “Much of the general on-air excellence was due to Mr. Yoakam’s supervision of these details.” (7)

In the book she authored, The Indiana University Alumni Association, One Hundred and Fifty Years, 1854-2004, Janet Carter Shirley, BA ’56, wrote: “In 1958, Rich (Claude Rich, BS ’29, Alumni Secretary) presented a proposal for garnering more regular radio coverage of IU football and basketball games. At that time, broadcasts were sporadic and at the whim of local stations. The alumni association (IUAA) authored him to develop a network of radio stations to broadcast IU games, and agreed to underwrite the estimated cost of $1,946. In the first year, 11 AM radio stations and 13 FM stations participated in the program…. When Rich retired in 1968, the radio network turned a profit of $445.” (8)

The “Report on Indiana University Official Football and Basketball Broadcasts” cited above, states, “The 1958 football season broadcasts were carried by 25 different radio stations, AM and FM. The largest number on any one game was 24, the smallest number on any one game was 18 for the Michigan game. Although this was one of the top games of the season, the high privilege fee charged by Michigan for visiting stations probably accounts for the difference.

“The 1958-59 basketball season broadcasts were carried on 29 different stations, including some stations which did not carry the football season. We were particularly happy to have the aid of the Alumni Association in lining up broadcasts in such important markets as South Bend and Fort Wayne.

“The largest number of stations to carry a basketball broadcast was 20, for the Ohio State game. The smallest number for any one game was 10, for the Missouri game.”

The Report continued, “We think it is important to point out here that the sports network did not develop the station loyalty for the basketball season that it developed for the football season. Part of this is due, no doubt, to the way the basketball season went….” Further, “Many stations reported conflicts with local high school games as the tournament season approached. Others said the conflict with the television accounts of the game—for those stations in the Indianapolis area—made the program too difficult to sell to local sponsors.

“This is an area in which we think important liaison work can be done by representatives of the Alumni Association in future years. A local station would still carry the I.U. games, if the station representatives were convinced by personal contacts that the local audience wanted the games broadcast.”

WFIU, the originating station, aired 450 spot announcements during the football and basketball seasons of 1958-59. Network commercial stations were permitted to sell air time to support their costs of receiving the WFIU broadcasts and to supplement their local commercials with public-service or WFIU-provided spot announcements. “…many of the stations were able to sponsor the broadcasts locally, and many of them commented that the broadcasts were profitable to them…” (9)

Replies to a questionnaire sent to the stations showed that WFIU-provided spot announcements were used 1,584 times among all the stations during the two seasons. The Report claims, “If this time, given free to Indiana University and its Alumni Association had been purchased at the prevailing spot rates for these stations, the cost would have been $7,910.85.” Credit was given to Professor Daniel O’Connor, IURTS community director, and Thomas D. White of the IU News Bureau for the preparation of the announcements. They worked closely with the IUAA.

The stations voiced their pleasure with the performance of the lead announcer of the games, according to questionnaire responses. “In general, the stations were generous in their praise for the broadcasts, particularly the play-by-play by Dick Enberg. We have all been pleased with the excellence and high professional standard this young man has set. We feel, too, that the men who helped Enberg with the broadcast (Phil Jones and Sam Taylor) did a fine job, and developed their abilities as the year progressed. We are happy to be able to say that Mr. Enberg will be with us again next year.”

The Report claims “There were few technical difficulties in the operation of the FM replay network.” Further station comments about program, signal, and broadcast quality included these:

‘…audio portion was bad (2/25/59)…Broadcasts were well received by listeners in the South Bend area, and excellent service…’ WSBT, South Bend

‘…good play by play and color, announcers and producers sometimes were careless about cues and times for station breaks...’ WANE, Fort Wayne

‘…on game days, it would help if WFIU would sign on earlier (football) so that engineers could have additional time for antenna lineup…’ WSLM, Salem

‘…we thought the play by play was done in excellent style…the crowd noise on occasions was much too loud…we were well pleased, so was the sponsor…’ WBNL, Boonville

‘…your play-by-play man was top notch. We were most pleased with the entire operation…keep up the good work…we think you fellows did a terrific job on the IU basketball games, and we are interested in the football broadcasts next fall…’ WIRE, Indianapolis

‘…Inability to sell sponsors forced us into an out-of-pocket expense, but we’re still sold on the idea and plan to carry the games next basketball season. One criticism: the announcer should tell the direction of the ball: i.e.: short, long, off the board, etc. when a basket is missed.’ WKVB, Richmond (9)

A Key Decision

A meeting among four major IU entities in the summer of 1959 ensured the continuance of the sports network with a joint plan to widen radio coverage for football and basketball games and develop broadcasts that would be acceptable to listeners.

The Alumni Association, Athletics Department, University Relations, and Radio-Television Services “decided to devise a plan that would be pleasing to Indiana radio stations, not only from the standpoint of program quality, but also from the objective or delivering to each station a sponsorable product, thus encouraging the use of the I.U. broadcasts.

“In the past, a restrictive factor has been the prohibitive cost of telephone lines from Bloomington to the various stations, thus necessitating a charge to sponsors that was generally prohibitive. To obviate this difficulty, a plan was formulated by which WFIU…would key a system of multiple off-the-air FM relays by which an FM blanket would be superimposed over most of the state. Then any AM station under the ‘hood’ of one of these FM stations could pick up the FM signal and rebroadcast it. No line charges would be involved in such a system.

“To be more explicit, the signal of WFIU would be picked up directly by the commercial FM stations in Indianapolis, Columbus, Madison, Washington, and Terre Haute. Washington’s signal would be picked up by Jasper and Evansville. Indianapolis would directly feed New Castle and Connersville, New Castle would feed Muncie, Muncie would feed Marion, Marion would feed Warsaw, Warsaw would feed Elkhart, and Elkhart would feed Hammond.” (10)

In exchange for relaying the signal, FM stations were not charged a fee to carry the games. AM stations were required to pay $10 per game.

FM station operators met at IU that summer and endorsed the plan, as did the board of the Indiana Broadcasters Association. “A special IBA committee was set up as a liaison to Indiana University, and this committee, chaired by Roy Hickox, manager of WLRP, New Albany, performed valiant service in promoting the plan.” (11)

The Report claimed that the multiple station relay had never been tried in Indiana and that the participating stations “entered the new project with great enthusiasm.” Every FM station in Indiana participated in the network, with the exception of Connersville, Evansville, and Hammond. “Many of the stations involved purchased new, high quality receivers, and new specialized receiving antennas.”

Delineation of Duties

To make the plan work smoothly from IU’s perspectives, the four cooperating departments agreed to assigned roles.

The Alumni Association “guaranteed the financial success” of the network, including line charges and telephone calls from away-from-home games to the master control room at WFIU. To help offset its costs, the IUAA was allowed to keep the $10-per-game fee charged to each AM station. IUAA staff asked alumni and others in various communities to assist in generating interest among stations to carry games and staff secured sponsors when necessary.

The Athletics Department’s role was to handle “transportation, meals, lodging, and tickets for the broadcasting crews” at away games, to issue permits and collect station fees during the 1959 football season, and share in the four-way split among the departments for any facility fees that were charged by universities at away basketball games.

Thomas D. White, University Relations, worked with Professor Daniel O’Connor of IURTS to prepare spot announcements used by the IU game broadcasters and offered to all stations throughout the network. The announcements pertained to the IUAA’s services and to a range of interests involving IU.

The fourth partner, referred to throughout the report as Radio and Television Service, was responsible for programming and operations. “At least four (staff) were substantially involved. The ordering of lines for away-from-home games and the perfection of remote engineering and other technical details were handled under the supervision of William H. Kroll, technical director. Richard D. Yoakam, news and special events director, was essentially in charge of programming details. He worked out the general spot break-away schedules, supervised and made on-air personnel assignments including the game caller (Enberg) and the various ‘color’ announcers. Much of the general on-air excellence was due to Mr. Yoakam’s supervision of these details. Daniel O’Connor, IURTS continuity head, working closely with Thomas D. White of the News Bureau, and the Alumni Office, was responsible for the 70 spot announcements so liberally used during these broadcasts. Elmer G. Sulzer, director of the IURTS, had general supervision of the operations, laid the ground work for the FM network cooperation, and specifically was responsible for insuring the lineup of FM stations for each football and basketball game, the presentation of proper cues, and other adherence to regulations. During the basketball season, Mr. Sulzer issued all station permits and collected all fees…. An average of six long distance calls from this department were made preceding and during each of the various football and basketball games at its expense.” (12)

The Founders

By all accounts, Richard D. Yoakam has long been credited with having the idea for IU to broadcast its own football and basketball games and to use student announcers. In his own words, Yoakam gave credit to Elmer G. Sulzer for expanding the idea to broadcast those games on a relay network of FM stations in Indiana. Yoakam had a distinguished career as professor and inspired students like Phil Jones and Jane Pauley who had distinguished careers of their own. Yoakam retired in 1989 and was inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame and the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame. He died in 2004.

Elmer G. Sulzer came to IU from the University of Kentucky where he had been director of the marching band, director of public relations and director of broadcasting. He received educational broadcasting’s highest honor, the George Foster Peabody award. At IU in the early 1950s, he founded the Department of Radio and Television. An accomplished jazz pianist and author of articles and books about railroads, he was honored by the governors of Indiana and Kentucky with the Sagamore of the Wabash and the Kentucky Colonelcy. Sulzer died in 1976. (13)

Claude T. Rich was the chief executive officer of the IU Alumni Association (in his era, he was titled Alumni Secretary). He is given credit for the IUAA providing much needed financial support when the network expanded in 1958. Rich died in 1999.

The Announcers

Dick Enberg, who died in 2017, had a storied 60-year career in sports broadcasting. The list of play-by-play experiences is lengthy and includes: Nine years for UCLA basketball, more than 30 National Football League seasons, 28 Wimbledon tennis tournaments plus U.S. Open, French Open, and Australian Open tournaments), 15 NCAA basketball title games, 10 Super Bowls, nine Rose Bowls, the 1982 World Series, Breeders Cup horse racing, PGA golf, Olympics, and professional boxing. He worked for NBC, CBS, and ESPN. In 2016, he retired after seven years of broadcasting San Diego Padres baseball games.

Enberg’s numerous honors included 13 Sports Emmy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, 14 Sportscaster of the Year awards from national sportscasters’ associations, honors from the national football, baseball, and basketball halls of fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is the only person to win Emmys as a sportscaster, a writer, and a producer. He was inducted into the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame. Enberg received honorary doctorates of humane letters from IU, Central Michigan University, and Marquette University.

Phil Jones went to IU after graduating from Fairmount (Indiana) High School. (Fairmount was the town where famed actor James Dean lived for approximately nine years during his youth. He, too, graduated from Fairmount High School, a half-dozen-years before Jones.)

Jones said that as a youth he was interested in broadcasting of any kind, not necessarily sports. He grew up on a farm and his father permitted him to use a chicken coop as a “broadcast booth.” Jones pretended he did news, talked, and spun records. Then at another farm where the family lived, he used part of a milk house as his “radio station.”

Jones majored in Radio-Television and was a junior when selected as the sports network’s first “color” commentator along with Sam Taylor. “Dick (Enberg) was inspiring to be around.” Jones, unpaid for the games, used a spotting board during football and basketball games. The broadcast booth was in the Tenth Street stadium press box and “in the rafters” of the Seventh Street fieldhouse.

Jones spent most of his career with CBS News. One of his assignments was the CBS bureau in Saigon, from which he reported on the Vietnam War. In 1972, he went to Washington, D.C. and was assigned investigative duties in connection with the Watergate break-in that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Jones’ career included correspondent work in covering Capitol Hill and the White House. He retired in 2001 after 32 years with CBS.

Student Sam Taylor, BA ’60, also did color for some of the broadcasts during Enberg’s tenure. Records could not be located to show the specific amount of Taylor’s involvement. He died in 1998.

Enberg’s broadcast partner for the 1959-60 and 1960-61 football and basketball seasons was student Gordon Stevens, BS ’61. Stevens later had a career in television and video production.

John Gordon Gutowsky. As a trial to determine whether Gutowsky had the qualities to be a play-by-play announcer, Yoakam gave him a heavy “Wollensak” reel-to-reel audio tape recorder which he lugged to Royer Pool to “broadcast” a men’s swimming meet. It was Gutowsky’s first opportunity. He also practiced in taping games in the Seventh Street fieldhouse (down the row of announcers from Enberg) and at the new Memorial Stadium on Seventeenth Street, both sites sometimes with this author.

When Enberg left after the spring 1961 semester, Gutowsky was awarded the job. His first regular season football broadcasting experience was an away game of Indiana versus Kansas State, September 23, 1961. “I rode in a car with Yoakam. Yoakam helped me in preparation with the spotting boards (to keep track of players) in Bloomington. But I forgot my spotting boards, so was it ever a struggle to keep track of the players! Yoakam was so mad I thought he would leave me in Manhattan.” (14)

Pat Williams began working with Gutowsky the 1962-63 seasons. Williams got broadcasting experience at the campus radio station as an undergraduate student at Wake Forest University. When he arrived in Bloomington to work on a master’s degree in September 1962, Williams attended an audition session conducted by Yoakam and was selected as Gutowsky’s sidekick. Recalling that year’s basketball season, Williams said, “We made trips on the IU charter. McCracken sat up front.” Players included Tom Bolyard, the Van Arsdale twins (Dick and Tom), and Jon McGlocklin. “It was quite a time. It was a wonderful experience for me.” (15)

Williams stated that he and Gutowsky did live radio broadcasts of men’s swimming meets for WFIU and in 1963 “we went to WTTS and convinced them to let us broadcast IU baseball that spring.”

For 1963-64, Williams said Gutowsky was the play-by-play voice and he, color, throughout the football season and Yoakam had them reverse roles for the basketball season.

At IU, Williams was involved in more than broadcast media. He wrote for Indiana Daily Student sports “pretty much every day.” Regarding his years at IU before earning his MS in 1964, “IU really, really meant the world to me. My world view expanded. I love the school.”

Professional life would bring the two together again. The Philadelphia Phillies organization, for which Williams played minor league baseball in the summers of 1962 and ’63, hired him as general manager of its Spartanburg, South Carolina, franchise in 1965. He hired Gutowsky as the team’s play-by-play announcer from a radio station in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, ironically, the same station (WCEN) where Enberg worked prior to going to IU. Williams and Gutowsky worked together four years. “That’s where John cut his eye teeth, where his baseball voice came from.”

Williams’ illustrious professional sports management career turned to basketball in 1968 when he was hired as business manager for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association. A year later, he became general manager of the Chicago Bulls, a position he held four years before joining the front office of the Atlanta Hawks. Only a year later, he was back with the 76ers, as GM. During his twelve years at the helm, the franchise reached the NBA finals four times, winning in 1983. An offer to assist Orlando, Florida, business leaders land an NBA franchise, which he accepted, led to league approval in 1987. The Orlando Magic began play in 1989. In helping to “create a franchise from scratch,” Williams’ long tenure with the club has included roles as President, General Manager, and Senior Vice President and Co-Founder.

In addition to his responsibilities with the Magic in 2018, Williams was engaged in three “talk” shows on radio and continued as a prolific writer with his 107th book being published. Among the topics are leadership, faith, success, teamwork, and sports. He and his wife have nineteen children, fourteen of them “adopted from around the world.”

After the 1963-64 basketball season, Gutowsky, a Michigan native, went to WCEN where he did high school and college sports play-by-play. In the summer of 1962 he had served as an intern at WSAM, Saginaw, and in summer 1963, at a competing station in the same city, WSGW. “During that summer, I became friends with Ernie Harwell in Detroit (for 42 years the announcer of Detroit Tigers games). He was my biggest mentor ever. He became a very close friend. Ernie may have been the most knowledgeable baseball announcer ever. He knew statistics and player profiles like no one else.” (16)

At the insistence of program director Bruce Malle for an on-air name change, Gutowsky became John Gordon (his middle name) at WSAM in 1962 but continued to operate as John Gutowsky in IU broadcasts. “My mother always wanted me to be Johnny G., but I thought that sounded too much like a disc jockey.”

After his time at Spartanburg, 1965-70, Gutowsky became “the third guy” on radio broadcasts of Baltimore Orioles games. In fall 1973, he moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, and worked for the University of Virginia as announcer of football and basketball games. Four years later, he was back in baseball as voice of the Columbus (Ohio) Clippers of the International League. During that time, he also worked for WBNS and did Ohio State University away football games and home and away basketball games. In 1981, Gutowsky became a member of the New York Yankees broadcasting team, and also served as play-by-play voice of Seton Hall men’s basketball for one year. His illustrious career as radio announcer for the Minnesota Twins, 1987-2011, earned him induction into the Twins Hall of Fame.

Ernie Nims, BA ’65, was on the network for three seasons. First with Bill Orwig, Jr, BS ’66, then Bill Cameron, BS ‘68. “When I worked with Orwig, (Fall of 1964 through Spring of 1966) we split play-by-play and color right down the middle; i.e., I would do play-by-play the first half and color the second half and then we’d reverse it the next game. With Cameron, (Fall of 1966 and Spring of 1967) I believe we did the same. If not, then I did most of the play-by-play.” (17)

The longest-serving announcer on the network, until Don Fischer began in 1973, was Max Skirvin, AB ’51.

As an IU senior, Skirvin did play-by-play of the 1950-51 IU football and basketball seasons for WTTS (Bloomington) radio. Following graduation, he was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in England. In 1953, Skirvin returned to Bloomington and became an announcer and director at WTTV. Six years later, he moved to the IU Alumni Association as Alumni Club Director. One of his responsibilities—get radio stations in northern Indiana to carry the games on the IU Sports Network. To assist, Skirvin asked alumni clubs to bring pressure on them. “One of the challenges was that stations said they never knew who the announcers would be.” (18)

To solve that, Alumni Secretary Claude Rich asked Skirvin to become the lead announcer, in addition to his regular staff duties, thus ending the ten-year era of student play-by-play announcers. Skirvin’s first color commentator was Bill Cameron, still a student. “After that first year (1967-68), I had a different student sidekick for every game.” Skirvin served as the play-by-play announcer until 1973 when IU sold the broadcasting rights to Farm Bureau Insurance. Fischer took over play-by-play duties, with Skirvin serving alongside him through the NCAA basketball tournament in 1997. In total, Skirvin broadcast on the radio network thirty years.

During his years of network service, Skirvin was on the IUAA staff for nineteen years, then moved to the IU Foundation, where he worked for seventeen years, retiring in 1994. However, he continued in service as a volunteer with the IUAA and “retired” again in 2006.

Changing of the Guard

The network went from a non-profit operation to a commercial one when the IU Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and United Farm Bureau Family Life Insurance Company for radio coverage of football and basketball games and television coverage of basketball games. Minutes from the trustees’ June 23, 1973 meeting state, “The contract will result in increased income and it provides some 150 time periods on radio for the carrying of information about the University and two periods for extended messages on television at each game.” The minutes further reflect that “All the University requests are provided for in the contract, including the widest possible exposure to the public and Indiana University alumni through the radio and television networks hookups.” (19)

The originator of the idea to begin broadcasting games in 1957, Professor Yoakam, was asked his opinion of why the IU-owned and operated network ended. “Commercial…the whole issue of sports (broadcasting) rights got very much involved in it and we were offering this as a special service, free service which I thought was the right thing to do.” (20) But he expressed no objection to the selling of the rights. His regret was that students would no longer gain experience as announcers of the games.

Sports in America were becoming more popular, especially broadcasts of sports. Indiana University saw opportunities.

Thus ended sixteen years of IU’s operation of the sports radio network.

Acting on behalf of its client, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cranfill Advertising Agency of Indianapolis began negotiating in 1973 for the rights to broadcast football and basketball on radio and television.

“We had a partnership agreement with the Indiana High School Athletic Association to broadcast state basketball tournament games on television. It was a very successful experience, so we turned our attention to Indiana and Purdue,” said agency executive David Cranfill. (21) “We negotiated with (athletic directors) Bill Orwig at IU and George King at Purdue. In exchange for a guaranteed rights fee to IU, Farm Bureau/Cranfill set up an expanded radio network for both sports and agreed to telecast a minimum of fifteen basketball games on WTTV. Remember, there was no cable back then.” WIRE was the originating station for radio.

David Cranfill said IU received $70,000 per year for the first three-year agreement. At their August 14, 1976, meeting, the Trustees approved two contracts, “with radio station WIRE…to provide radio broadcasts of football and basketball games; this contract is to run for five years, with return to the University in excess of $215,000. The contract for television coverage is with…Farm Bureau…for a term of five years, with the return to the University in excess of $500,000.” (22)

Don Fischer was the new sports director of WIRE when the commercial radio network was launched in 1973. His legendary career as play-by-play announcer continued in 2018 (45 years) when this history was written. After Max Skirvin’s twenty-four years as his broadcast partner, Fischer had a variety of game analysts working with him through 2018’s basketball season.

Following Farm Bureau and WIRE, other corporations had broadcast rights agreements with IU. In 2018, Learfield, a years-long partner, was paying IU a guaranteed rights fee on a multi-year agreement to sell all the marketing, promotional, and advertising assets of IU Sports.

