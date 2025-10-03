Afterglow
Host Richard Roland brings his love of the American Songbook, musical theatre, and classic jazz together into one program, exploring new topics about the greatest jazz singers, songs, and songwriters from the '30s through the '60s and beyond, and jazz interpretations of musical theatre songs. Friday at 8 p.m. on WFIU and Sunday at 7 p.m. on WFIU2.
A survey of the character-driven songs that defined the great narrative-driven Disney films of the '50s and '60s.
A look at the early songs of Rodgers and Hart, including "Blue Moon," "Manhattan," and "Thou Swell."
A deep dive into a relatively frivolous facet of The Great American Songbook.
A survey of the vocalists who made their names with the big bands of the World War II era.
A survey of the 50-year career of a genre-bending vocal quartet.
One of the biggest singers of the '40s also wrote a number of timeless hits. We'll hear some self-penned Peggy Lee tunes.
A celebration of the final four musicals written by Rodgers and Hammerstein in the 1950s.
Starting in the late 1930s, the "House of Mouse" was where many of the best American songwriters went to work. We'll sample some of their compositions.
A tribute to composer Charles Strouse, whose musicals included Bye Bye Birdie and Annie.