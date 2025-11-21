Food, Glorious Food: Eating the American Songbook

This week we’re highlighting food celebrated in song. With Thanksgiving coming up, it’s the time of year to reflect with gratitude on the year that’s passed, and traditionally, the annual harvest – the fall feast.

We’re going to feature songs that appeal to the appetite – for food, and for other human desires. You'll find grapes, fish, eggs, pies, and pork chops on the menu. And, joining our dinner party are Louis Jordan, Sarah Vaughan, Dean Martin, June Christy, and many more musical guests.