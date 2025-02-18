Archiving Airwaves: The Miley Collection

An Evansville, Ind., man has compiled perhaps the largest collection of sports broadcasts in the country. He's been the go-to for historic broadcasts by all the major networks and sports leagues. But at 93 years old, John Miley has been looking for someone to curate the more than 44,000 recordings he’s made or gathered since the late 1940s. And he found one at Indiana University’s Media School.