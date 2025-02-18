© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner with the following text: WTIU PBS, Public Television from Indiana University: 30.1 WTIU HD, 30.2 WTIU World, 30.3 WTIU Create, 30.4 WTIU Echo, 30.5 WTIU Kids
WTIU PBS — Public Television from Indiana University
30.1 WTIU HD • 30.2 WTIU World • 30.3 WTIU Create • 30.4 WTIU Echo • 30.5 WTIU Kids
Journey Indiana: Underground
Thumbnail for the latest episode for Journey Indiana
New Episodes

Dig into Indiana mysteries:
Learn about Indiana’s original stumper: What the heck is a Hoosier? Find out what, if anything, explains the 1973 UFO craze that hit Muncie. Unearth the gruesome story of serial killer Belle Gunness. Join University of Indianapolis archaeologists working to demystify Indiana’s canal period

Watch Now
WTIU PBS and WFIU NPR
WTIU and WFIU on YouTube!
Featured Passport Shows
TV Show poster depicting four women in 19th century dress. The text reads "Masterpiece, Miss Austen"
Miss Austen
Miss Austen, based on Gill Hornby’s acclaimed novel, takes a real-life literary mystery – Cassandra Austen (Keeley Hawes) burning her sister Jane’s letters – and reimagines it as a fascinating, heartbreaking story of love, sacrifice, and loss.
TV poster showing actors Olivia Colman and David Tennent standing on a beach in suits. There is stylized text reading "Broadchurch"
Broadchurch
When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight.
Image an First Nations woman sitting on the roof of a green car in a ribbon skit. Stylized text reads "Little Bird"
Little Bird
In 1968, five-year-old Bezhig Little Bird was forcibly removed from Long Pine Reserve and adopted into a Jewish family in Montreal, and renamed Esther Rosenblum. Eighteen years later, she embarks on a journey to unravel her history
Image of a family of seven in 1930's clothing in a maximally decorated living room. One person holds a baby, another a cat, and there are two dogs at their feet
All Creatures Great & Small
The series features James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930’s Yorkshire in a glorious new adaptation in a series based on his internationally celebrated books. Nicholas Ralph makes his television debut as the iconic vet who became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion and love of life.
TV poster for the show Marie Antoinette shows the seated 18th century French Queen with three individuals standing behind her holding a necklace to her neck threateningly
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. At Versailles, under the complex rules of the French court, she suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants, under pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance.
TV Poster for the show Grant Chester showing two men one in vestments, the other in a suit
Grantchester
There’s no shortage of murder and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, where a vicar turned amateur sleuth helps the local Detective Inspector.
News
Stylized text on a cobalt blue background. The words Indiana Newsdesk are in white
Indiana Newsdesk
Whether it's the economy, politics, education or the environment, Indiana Newsdesk is the place to turn for in-depth news coverage. This half-hour show from the WFIU/WTIU news team will focus on the stories that have impact. Hosted by Joe Hren.
Thumbnail for the show on PBS New Hour featuring Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett
PBS News Hour
Millions of Americans turn to PBS for the solid, reliable reporting that has made PBS News Hour one of the most trusted news programs in television.
Thumbnail for the show Frontline. White text on a red background.
Frontline
FRONTLINE is investigative journalism that questions, explains and changes our world.
Documentaries
WTIU PBS Specials
All WTIU Documentaries
All documentaries from WTIU Public Television, exploring the arts, culture, history and people of Indiana and the world.
Image of the mouth of a cave the text "Journey Indiana: Underground" is in the foreground
Journey Indiana: Underground
Southern Indiana is home to some of nature’s most amazing treasures – over 4,000 caves, stretching for hundreds of miles beneath the surface of the Hoosier state. From show caves to state parks, Journey Indiana: Underground transports viewers to a world that few will experience in person.
Image of a bottle of a brown colored spirit atop a wooden counter, the label reads "Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana"
Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana
Discover the diverse history of distilling across Indiana and its rebirth as a thriving business. Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana explores an industry that was burgeoning two centuries ago but has only recently started to make a comeback. The film features the inimitable voices and music of Reverend and Breezy Peyton, as well as interviews with historians, legislators, and distillers.
Journey Indiana: From Above
Journey Indiana: From Above
Travel the skies to see the Hoosier state in a whole new way. Utilizing aerial cinematography exclusively, Journey Indiana: From Above breathes new life into well-known areas of the state and showcases some of Indiana’s hidden gems.
Reviving the West Baden Colored Church: A Labor of Love
Reviving the West Baden Colored Church: A Labor of Love
Discover the remarkable story of the revival of the First Baptist (Colored) Church in West Baden Springs, Indiana. Built in the early 1900s, the church was a thriving center of the African American community until its decline. The film chronicles the multi-year restoration and community effort to save one of the last historic Black landmarks in Orange County.
The Hoosier Way: Trails of Indiana
The Hoosier Way: Trails of Indiana
With nearly 6,000 miles of hiking, pedestrian, and biking trails within its borders, Indiana boasts a wide range of recreational trails. The Hoosier Way: Trails of Indiana takes viewers on a tour of some of Indiana’s finest outdoor nature trails, hikes, rails-to-trails conversion projects, and urban trails systems, revealing the beauty and wonder of our natural habitats.
Archiving Airwaves: the Miley Collection
Archiving Airwaves: The Miley Collection
An Evansville, Ind., man has compiled perhaps the largest collection of sports broadcasts in the country. He's been the go-to for historic broadcasts by all the major networks and sports leagues. But at 93 years old, John Miley has been looking for someone to curate the more than 44,000 recordings he’s made or gathered since the late 1940s. And he found one at Indiana University’s Media School.
Indiana Legends: Madam C.J. Walker. Two Dollars and a Dream
Indiana Legends: Madame C.J. Walker
Indiana Legends: Madam C.J. Walker - Two Dollars and a Dream is a story of the first woman in history to start with nothing and earn her own million-dollar fortune. This pioneering businesswoman is an inspiring illustration of a rags-to-riches existence.
Major Taylor Champion of the Race
Major Taylor: Champion of the Race
This WTIU documentary examines the life and accomplishments of Major Taylor, the world's first Black sports superstar and early civil rights pioneer. Throughout his storied, yet largely forgotten, career, Taylor set more than 20 world speed records and was one of most famous people on three continents, all while battling segregation in Jim Crow America.
Beaux Arts at 50
Beaux Arts at 50
The Beaux Arts Trio and Menahem Pressler represent a rare combination of longevity, consistency and quality. In honor of the group’s 50th anniversary in 2005, producer Susanne Schwibs interviews each member of the trio individually and as a group. Their comments are woven in with the music of their anniversary concert.
Wes Montgomery: a Celebration Concert
Wes Montgomery: a Celebration Concert
Recorded before a live audience in the WTIU studio, the concert features the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Associate Professor Brent Wallarab, and a performance by the celebrated jazz trio of guitarist Dave Stryker, organist Bobby Floyd, and drummer Sean Dobbins. Discover the genius of Wes Montgomery through his music and interviews with the concert performers.
Wes Bound: the Genius of Wes Montgomery
Wes Bound: the Genius of Wes Montgomery
Discover the story of a legendary jazz guitarist and composer from Indiana. Wes Montgomery was born in Indianapolis on March 6, 1923, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time. This first full-length documentary of Wes Montgomery is told through the eyes of his youngest child, Robert Montgomery.
The Indiana Theatre at 100 the Evolution of Buskirk-Chumley
The Indiana Theatre at 100
Explore the fascinating story of a historic Bloomington theater and the secret to its longevity in The Indiana Theatre at 100. The Indiana Theatre opened to great applause on December 11, 1922. A crowd of 1,300—nearly ten percent of Bloomington’s population at the time—turned out on a cold Monday night to celebrate the theater’s opening. this documentary reveals how the theater continues to thrive