Dig into Indiana mysteries:
Learn about Indiana’s original stumper: What the heck is a Hoosier? Find out what, if anything, explains the 1973 UFO craze that hit Muncie. Unearth the gruesome story of serial killer Belle Gunness. Join University of Indianapolis archaeologists working to demystify Indiana’s canal period
Featured Passport Shows
All Creatures Great & Small
The series features James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930’s Yorkshire in a glorious new adaptation in a series based on his internationally celebrated books. Nicholas Ralph makes his television debut as the iconic vet who became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion and love of life.
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. At Versailles, under the complex rules of the French court, she suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants, under pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance.
News
Documentaries
Journey Indiana: Underground
Southern Indiana is home to some of nature’s most amazing treasures – over 4,000 caves, stretching for hundreds of miles beneath the surface of the Hoosier state. From show caves to state parks, Journey Indiana: Underground transports viewers to a world that few will experience in person.
Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana
Discover the diverse history of distilling across Indiana and its rebirth as a thriving business. Hoosier Spirits: Distilling in Indiana explores an industry that was burgeoning two centuries ago but has only recently started to make a comeback. The film features the inimitable voices and music of Reverend and Breezy Peyton, as well as interviews with historians, legislators, and distillers.
Reviving the West Baden Colored Church: A Labor of Love
Discover the remarkable story of the revival of the First Baptist (Colored) Church in West Baden Springs, Indiana. Built in the early 1900s, the church was a thriving center of the African American community until its decline. The film chronicles the multi-year restoration and community effort to save one of the last historic Black landmarks in Orange County.
The Hoosier Way: Trails of Indiana
With nearly 6,000 miles of hiking, pedestrian, and biking trails within its borders, Indiana boasts a wide range of recreational trails. The Hoosier Way: Trails of Indiana takes viewers on a tour of some of Indiana’s finest outdoor nature trails, hikes, rails-to-trails conversion projects, and urban trails systems, revealing the beauty and wonder of our natural habitats.
Archiving Airwaves: The Miley Collection
An Evansville, Ind., man has compiled perhaps the largest collection of sports broadcasts in the country. He's been the go-to for historic broadcasts by all the major networks and sports leagues. But at 93 years old, John Miley has been looking for someone to curate the more than 44,000 recordings he’s made or gathered since the late 1940s. And he found one at Indiana University’s Media School.
Major Taylor: Champion of the Race
This WTIU documentary examines the life and accomplishments of Major Taylor, the world's first Black sports superstar and early civil rights pioneer. Throughout his storied, yet largely forgotten, career, Taylor set more than 20 world speed records and was one of most famous people on three continents, all while battling segregation in Jim Crow America.
Beaux Arts at 50
The Beaux Arts Trio and Menahem Pressler represent a rare combination of longevity, consistency and quality. In honor of the group’s 50th anniversary in 2005, producer Susanne Schwibs interviews each member of the trio individually and as a group. Their comments are woven in with the music of their anniversary concert.
Wes Montgomery: a Celebration Concert
Recorded before a live audience in the WTIU studio, the concert features the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Associate Professor Brent Wallarab, and a performance by the celebrated jazz trio of guitarist Dave Stryker, organist Bobby Floyd, and drummer Sean Dobbins. Discover the genius of Wes Montgomery through his music and interviews with the concert performers.
Wes Bound: the Genius of Wes Montgomery
Discover the story of a legendary jazz guitarist and composer from Indiana. Wes Montgomery was born in Indianapolis on March 6, 1923, and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time. This first full-length documentary of Wes Montgomery is told through the eyes of his youngest child, Robert Montgomery.
The Indiana Theatre at 100
Explore the fascinating story of a historic Bloomington theater and the secret to its longevity in The Indiana Theatre at 100. The Indiana Theatre opened to great applause on December 11, 1922. A crowd of 1,300—nearly ten percent of Bloomington’s population at the time—turned out on a cold Monday night to celebrate the theater’s opening. this documentary reveals how the theater continues to thrive