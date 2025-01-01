Southern Indiana is home to some of nature’s most amazing treasures – over 4,000 caves, stretching for hundreds of miles beneath the surface of the Hoosier state.

From show caves to state parks, Journey Indiana: Underground transports viewers to a world that few will experience in person.

Explore America's longest navigable underground river at Bluespring Caverns. Learn how biologists, property managers and cavers are working together to protect vulnerable species. Discover ice age bones at Indiana Caverns – the state’s newest show cave. Meet a group of caving enthusiasts at the 71st annual Cave Capers in Lawrence County. Visit Monument Mountain inside Big Wyandotte Cave in Harrison County.

All of this - and more - on Journey Indiana: Underground.