Nice Work
Nice Work - A WFIU Podcast

For more than a decade, Earth Eats and Inner States brought audiences closer to the food, people, and culture that define Indiana life. Nice Work carries that spirit forward — widening the lens to celebrate the full creative energy of our community.

Hosted by Kayte Young, Alex Chambers, and Tyler Lake, Nice Work explores the arts, culture, and imagination of south central Indiana. From food to film, music to murals, and kitchens to concert halls, each episode is a joyful invitation into the stories that nourish us — and what comes next.