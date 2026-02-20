Jack Owens' Special Kinship

As kids, we often project our humanity onto cats and dogs. But local Bloomington painter Jack Owens felt more connected to the unhuman nature of fish and bugs as a kid. They’ve always had this special kinship with these creatures as a trans and biracial person. They remember visiting their mom’s side of family as a kid in Okinawa going ocean fishing with their grandfather or catching stag beetles. Their painting “Mushitori” showcases these specific childhood memories. They paint surreal images of people and creatures in order to “physicalize” their emotions and identity. Jack says especially with the times we’re in now, talking about identity in a creative outburst can feel therapeutic. At the same time, they believe that marginalized people are often stereotyped and feel pressure to create art about their identity and the trauma surrounding it. That can turn the complexity of identity into a form of tokenism. Jack feels painting can be a catharsis for them. A creative outburst of emotion channeled into painting. They hope this comes across to viewers too.

You can learn more about Jack’s work and upcoming exhibits on their website, jvkhal.scoartglass.com