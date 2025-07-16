Inner States uses conversations with unconventional artists, thinkers, and doers from Southern Indiana and beyond as jumping-off points to explore big ideas about place, politics, work, ecology, and memory, among others. We dig into the art, culture, stories, and sounds of the southern Midwest, from the rolling hills to reddit, from comedians to country dances, getting to know the people, the ideas, and the landscapes that make us who we are. We ask big questions, get caught up in stories, and slow down for sounds.