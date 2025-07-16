© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Inner States

Inner States uses conversations with unconventional artists, thinkers, and doers from Southern Indiana and beyond as jumping-off points to explore big ideas about place, politics, work, ecology, and memory, among others. We dig into the art, culture, stories, and sounds of the southern Midwest, from the rolling hills to reddit, from comedians to country dances, getting to know the people, the ideas, and the landscapes that make us who we are. We ask big questions, get caught up in stories, and slow down for sounds.

  • A man in a home kitchen stirring a thick dark liquid (cake batter)
    Dad Took the Cake (Recipe)
    The Chambers family's cake recipe has become somewhat legendary. But its origins are murky. Did Rob Chambers create it? Did he steal it? Alex Chambers investigates.
  • A hardcore house show outside of Cleveland
    Fitting In Is Easy. Midwest Punk Is Harder.
    Alex Chambers
    Raechel Anne Jolie came up in punk scenes around Cleveland in the 90s and early 2000s, and wrote a memoir about that and more, called Rust Belt Femme. She says when you don't fit in to mainstream society, there's plenty of community to be found on the outskirts of it.
  • Mary Hunter, who runs Materials for the Arts, at the Monroe County Waste Reduction District
    Your Trash Is Mary's Treasure
    Alex Chambers
    Mary Hunter runs Materials for the Arts at the Monroe County Waste Reduction District—the recycling center. She’ll find a place for almost anything you bring her.
  • A Long-Dead Unionist’s Biggest Fan
    Alex Chambers
    Allison Duerk didn’t go to college to become the director of a museum devoted to Eugene Debs, one of the U.S.’s most famous socialists, but she’s pretty happy it worked out that way.
  • Bloomington City Councilmember Isak Asare
    What's Fun About City Government? Ft. Isak Asare
    Alex Chambers
    So many of us are happy not to be involved in local government. Bloomington City Councilmember Isak Asare talks about its satisfactions, and how questions of protocol are also questions of justice.
  • Cookout, 2022
    Justin Carney’s Photography Reworks Family Grief
    Alex Chambers
    When Justin’s grandmother died, her siblings stopped getting together. Then Justin started taking pictures, and things changed. Justin Carney is an artist who uses photography to think through family grief. It seems to be helping.
  • Singer-songwriter Amy Oelsner
    Amy Oelsner and Girls Rock Bloomington Start Rocking
    Alex Chambers
    In the past 12 years, singer-songwriter Amy Oelsner has released 9 albums. We talk about grief, creativity, and why she started Girls Rock Bloomington, a music program for girls, and trans and nonbinary youth.
  • LaWaSo Ground, designed by Jeeyea Kim and Dorian Bybee for Exhibit Columbus in 2021 (Landmark Columbus Foundation by Hadley Fruits)
    Who and How to Remember
    Alex Chambers
    A walk among memorials and public art pieces in the fall of 2021. We talk with creators, participants, and passers-by about the meaning of public art, about Native presence in a state named for Indians, about immigration, Christopher Columbus, Columbus, Indiana, who we choose to remember, and how.
  • Painter Nanette Vonnegut with her self-portrait, painted at 14
    Nanette Vonnegut: Self-Portrait at 14
    Alex Chambers
    Nanette Vonnegut on painting and getting older, and the late writer Dan Wakefield on Indianapolis, spiritual writing, and his friend, Kurt Vonnegut.
  • Inside the Bybee Stone Mill
    Joyce Jeffries and the Cutters
    Alex Chambers
    Limestone work used to be quite dangerous. Joyce Jeffries remembers workers, including her grandfather, dying or getting injured. It’s gotten safer though. This week, Joyce, and others, on limestone.