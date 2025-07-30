© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Earth Eats
Text: Earth Eats

Earth Eats is a show about food and farming. It’s storytelling, recipes, farm visits, and kitchen sessions. We have conversations with scholars, chefs, growers, and food justice activists. We hear from authors, artists, scientists, poets, and people who love to eat.

Earth Eats brings you updates from our partners at Harvest Public Media, a reporting collective covering agriculture and rural life in the Midwest and Great Plains.

Latest Episodes
Nickole Keith and Kevin Harris standing in front of trees and grass, looking at the camera
Kayte Young
Eats Wild Episode 9: Traditional, wild-foraged foodways
Explore the wild foods of fall in this final episode of our Eats Wild series.
large mixer with dough in it, Max Meier reaching in with scraper
The right tools for the job
Kaeko Liff in bright yellow sweater picks up wrinkled fruit from the ground with chopsticks. she is holding a white plastic back in the other hand.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Eats Wild Episode 8: Nuts, beans, berries and orange globes–the trees share their bounty in the fall