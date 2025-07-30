Earth Eats
Earth Eats is a show about food and farming. It’s storytelling, recipes, farm visits, and kitchen sessions. We have conversations with scholars, chefs, growers, and food justice activists. We hear from authors, artists, scientists, poets, and people who love to eat.
Earth Eats brings you updates from our partners at Harvest Public Media, a reporting collective covering agriculture and rural life in the Midwest and Great Plains.
Latest Episodes
Explore the wild foods of fall in this final episode of our Eats Wild series.
A conversation with Mel Gillman, a graphic novelist who makes zines about wild food.
As we head back to the classroom, consider the value of outdoor learning. We speak with educators and students about what gardens at their high schools mean to them.
A compilation of favorite earth eats stories.
Earth Eats visits Twin Springs Creamery to find out what it takes to run a small scale, Grade A dairy and creamery.
“Our bodies aren’t the problem,” rethinking the stories we tell about weight and health with dietician Jessica Wilson.
What can one commodity reveal about our food systems, about health, about labor and capitalism and about the environmental costs of so-called cheap food production?
Take a peek inside the fruit fly kitchen on the Indiana University campus.
Revisiting a favorite from the Earth Eats archive about stewarding the land for future generations.
A chocolate cake recipe breaks free from the bakery where it started, we hear about food paired with art, and we visit a teaching kitchen featuring Japanese food.
Wild greens—called quelites in Mexico—are delicious sauteed in quesadillas or tacos.