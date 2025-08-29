© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Earth Eats

Art, spelt and figs

Published August 29, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
Artist Mollie Douthit, pictured with small paintings on display for Open Studios at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, VT, November, 2018.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Artist Mollie Douthit, pictured with small paintings on display for Open Studios at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, VT, November, 2018.

“And a man on his way to work hops twice to reach, at last, his fig which he smiles at and calls ‘baby.’

‘c’mere baby,’ he says, and blows a kiss to the tree.”

This week on the show, in honor of WFIU’s 75th anniversary, we revisit favorite stories from the Earth Eats archive.

We share two pieces celebrating fig trees, including a poem by Ross Gay.

We explore connections between food, fine art and memory with artist Mollie Douthit.

Plus, a recipe for making pita bread using spelt flour.

And Harvest Public Media shares a story from their series on local food—called Food Routes.

