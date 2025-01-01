Donating through Donor Advised Funds

WFIU and WTIU are eligible to receive gifts through your Donor Advised Fund. Your gift can help pay for the programs you love, for local reporting, and for the necessary and engaging conversations that strengthen our community.

It’s easy to accomplish and you’ll make a big impact for the community with your gift.

Three simple steps to contribute through a DAF:

1. Contact your DAF sponsoring organization and let them know you’d like to direct funds from your DAF to WFIU and/or WTIU. Tell them how much and when.

2. Provide the following information:

WFIU/WTIU

1229 E Seventh St

Bloomington, IN 47401

EIN: 35-6018940

3. For full acknowledgment, please instruct your sponsoring organization to include your full name and address with the contribution notification.

4. Take it one step further (not required!) and let us know to expect your gift – Please include Donor Advised Fund Name, DAF Sponsor (e.g. Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable), amount of gift, and your name and address.

For more information on giving through a DAF, please contact:

Amy O’Shaughnessy

Development Director

812-856-3065

amyoshau@iu.edu

