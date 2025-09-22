© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave
Stylized text on a green background. The text reads: the Poets Weave.

Poets Weave is a weekly five-minute program of poetry, hosted by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey airing Sundays at 3:54 PM on WFIU1 and 5:54 PM on WFIU2. You can also find Poets Weave on your favorite podcasting platform.

Winston
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Poet Daniel Lassell reads "Tank," "Winston," "Frame [In Eagle Creek Park]," "Frame [The neighbor says]," "Proximity Continuum" from his 2025 book Frame Inside a Frame.