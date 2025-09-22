The Poets Weave
Poets Weave is a weekly five-minute program of poetry, hosted by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey airing Sundays at 3:54 PM on WFIU1 and 5:54 PM on WFIU2. You can also find Poets Weave on your favorite podcasting platform.
Poet Daniel Lassell reads "Tank," "Winston," "Frame [In Eagle Creek Park]," "Frame [The neighbor says]," "Proximity Continuum" from his 2025 book Frame Inside a Frame.
Kourtney Jones reads "Let Me Enter with Advice" and "Come On, Girl."
William Landau reads "Lawn Shaming," "My father rides the light rail to the end of the line for fun and finds himself in another Los Angeles," "The girl who taught me to eat bacon...," and "Sweater."
Zilia Balkansky-Sellés reads “Under a Greek Moon,” "Greek Light," "Athena," and "Penelope."
Nina Boals reads "Suspension and Release," "Harm Amplification," "Skeleton Dance," and "Birding."
Allie Rigby reads "Nominare," "Signal," "Moonscape for a Child," "Mouse Fear," and "Gretel."
Deirdre Fagan reads "To the person in charge of discontinuation," "The Month of the Dead," "Going Hungry," and "Love Begets Love."
Daniel Lassell reads “All It Takes,” “How to Skip a Stone,” “Seven Frames,” “Interior Infinite,” and “Seven Frames Inside a Frame.”
Janine Harrison reads an excerpt from her work "Seven Gen."
Kim Dower reads "Visiting Baudelaire," "Ink," "Fish's Lament," and "Get an Afterlife."
Gili Haimovich reads "Into," "The Promised Wasteland," "Diasporic Nostalgia," "Somewhere, Some-wheres," and "Holding Water."