The Poets Weave

Weight of Silence

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published December 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM EST
Poet Janine Harrison reads "Weight of Silence," "Refugees," and "Last Morning in a Shithole."

"Poetry comes with anger, hunger, and dismay. It does not often visit groups of citizens sitting down to be literary together and would appall them if it did." - Christopher Morley

Born and raised in Chicago, Janine is the author of Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago, Weight of Silence, and If We Were Birds. Her work has appeared in Veils, Halos, Not Like the Rest of Us, Gyroscope Review, and "Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women." She lives in Highland, Indiana, and is a former Highland Poet Laureate. She joined us from her home via Zoom.

