Whether it's the economy, politics, education or the environment, Indiana Newsdesk is the place to turn for in-depth news coverage. This half-hour show from the WFIU/WTIU news team will focus on the stories that have impact.
Latest
IU football has won respect from some administration critics.
Fernando Mendoza threw three touchdown passes, Indiana’s defense thoroughly throttled Alabama, and the top-seeded Hoosiers roared into the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The city says there’s no deal on the Bloomington Convention Center companion hotel after more than a year of negotiations.
The competition included football throwing, a race and a mock pre-game interview.
A bronze sculpture of Ryan White will be installed in the Indiana Memorial Union in the spring.
At a sparsely attended meeting of the Ellettsville Town Council Monday, a handful of Richland residents wanted to learn more. They found out about reorganization through Facebook.
IU has never had a Heisman Trophy winner.
Trump allies and conservative groups warn Indiana could lose federal dollars after redistricting vote.
On his 49th birthday Sunday, Jerry Davis fell about 15 feet from a tree while hanging Christmas lights.
Both North and South cancelled their gymnastics seasons after failing to find coaches; both previous coaches stepped down at the end of last year’s season.
The Heisman winner will be announced Dec. 13 in New York.