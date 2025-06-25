© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Newsdesk

Whether it's the economy, politics, education or the environment, Indiana Newsdesk is the place to turn for in-depth news coverage. This half-hour show from the WFIU/WTIU news team will focus on the stories that have impact.

Watch Now on PBS
Latest
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) after a rushing touchdown by running back Kaelon Black during the second half of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP Photo
News
Down on Whitten, thrilled with football, IU has conflicted fans
Ethan Sandweiss
IU football has won respect from some administration critics.
Hoosier fans were able to tour the aquarium and attend an IU pep rally.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Hoosier fans arrive in droves to Atlanta
WFIU/WTIU News
tree marked for removal
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Utility, residents disagree on need to cut trees
Ethan Sandweiss