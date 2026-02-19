© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrate Black History Month with historic archives of Black film

WFIU | By Ellen Sanderson
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:09 PM EST
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Black Film Center & Archive features over 3000 items in their general collection.

In celebration of the 100th year of Black History Month, you can take a trip to IU’s Black Film Center & Archive and explore historic media and Black film culture. 
 
Founded in 1981 by Phyllis Klotman, the BFCA is the only archive worldwide that focuses solely on the preservation of Black-centered film and media. There are over 3,000 films and television shows in their general collection dating as far back as 1915. 
 
On Feb. 27, the BFCA and University Collections at McCalla are hosting an event to showcase the exhibition titled “By Their Own Hands.” It explores the impact of the 1974 organization The Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and features 42 framed handprints taken from the original inductees, including Denise Nicholas, the keynote speaker for the event. 

I like to think that we’re really doing our part to continue to uplift Black history, which, as I always have to say, is American history.
Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive

 
Other events such as screenings of prominent movies like Sinners help the community learn more about the important role Black filmmakers and artists play in shaping film culture.  
 
Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive, says that Klotman set out to create a space dedicated to Black filmmakers that were often overlooked by the entertainment industry.  
 
“She recognized that Hollywood was treating Black film performers, directors, and the materials they created like second-class citizens,” he said. “And Dr. Klotman just really wanted to challenge that and make sure we would have these things in perpetuity.” 

The archive displays many historic film posters throughout its space.
1 of 4  — black film pic2.jpg
The archive displays many historic film posters throughout its space.
Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News
Black Camera is the most cited series focusing on Black film.
2 of 4  — black film pic 5.jpg
Black Camera is the most cited series focusing on Black film.
Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News
The BFCA was founded in 1981 by former IU professor Phyllis Klotman.
3 of 4  — black film pic4.jpg
The BFCA was founded in 1981 by former IU professor Phyllis Klotman.
Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News
Certain materials in the archive are temperature controlled for preservation.
4 of 4  — black film pic6.jpg
Certain materials in the archive are temperature controlled for preservation.
Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News

The archive often highlights notable filmmakers, including Jessie Maple Patton, who was the first Black woman to make a full-length feature film in 1981. When she died in 2023, her family came to the archives to celebrate her life. The next year, the mayor of Bloomington declared Feb. 1 as Jessie Maple Patton Day to honor her legacy. 
 
Lawrence hopes the community stays curious about Black history regardless of the time of year and emphasizes that the BFCA is a space for everybody.  
 
“I like to think that we’re really doing our part to continue to uplift Black history, which, as I always have to say, is American history,” he said. “We use February to highlight it more, but we should be celebrating this all the time.”  
Tags
News Featured
Ellen Sanderson
Ellen is a senior at Indiana University Bloomington studying psychology and English through the College of Arts and Sciences. She is also a research assistant at Hirtlab.
See stories by Ellen Sanderson
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.