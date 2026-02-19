Celebrate Black History Month with historic archives of Black film

In celebration of the 100th year of Black History Month, you can take a trip to IU’s Black Film Center & Archive and explore historic media and Black film culture.



Founded in 1981 by Phyllis Klotman, the BFCA is the only archive worldwide that focuses solely on the preservation of Black-centered film and media. There are over 3,000 films and television shows in their general collection dating as far back as 1915.



On Feb. 27, the BFCA and University Collections at McCalla are hosting an event to showcase the exhibition titled “By Their Own Hands.” It explores the impact of the 1974 organization The Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and features 42 framed handprints taken from the original inductees, including Denise Nicholas, the keynote speaker for the event.

Other events such as screenings of prominent movies like Sinners help the community learn more about the important role Black filmmakers and artists play in shaping film culture.



Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive, says that Klotman set out to create a space dedicated to Black filmmakers that were often overlooked by the entertainment industry.



“She recognized that Hollywood was treating Black film performers, directors, and the materials they created like second-class citizens,” he said. “And Dr. Klotman just really wanted to challenge that and make sure we would have these things in perpetuity.”

1 of 4 — black film pic2.jpg The archive displays many historic film posters throughout its space. Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News 2 of 4 — black film pic 5.jpg Black Camera is the most cited series focusing on Black film. Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News 3 of 4 — black film pic4.jpg The BFCA was founded in 1981 by former IU professor Phyllis Klotman. Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News 4 of 4 — black film pic6.jpg Certain materials in the archive are temperature controlled for preservation. Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News

The archive often highlights notable filmmakers, including Jessie Maple Patton, who was the first Black woman to make a full-length feature film in 1981. When she died in 2023, her family came to the archives to celebrate her life. The next year, the mayor of Bloomington declared Feb. 1 as Jessie Maple Patton Day to honor her legacy.



Lawrence hopes the community stays curious about Black history regardless of the time of year and emphasizes that the BFCA is a space for everybody.



“I like to think that we’re really doing our part to continue to uplift Black history, which, as I always have to say, is American history,” he said. “We use February to highlight it more, but we should be celebrating this all the time.”