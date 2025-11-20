© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Convention center companion hotel stalled

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:42 PM EST
The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is starting to take shape as structural steel goes up.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is starting to take shape as structural steel goes up.

The Bloomington Convention Center expansion is starting to take shape as structural steel goes up. Long span trusses are expected to be installed in December. 

But the process to bring in a companion hotel on for the former Bunger-Robertson property north of the current convention center seems to have stalled.  

At Wednesday’s Capital Improvement Board meeting, city leaders said there’s a very large funding gap.  

Dora Hospitality was chosen by the board more than a year ago to develop the site for a hotel that included 200 rooms, valet parking, an independent restaurant, and a roof-top lounge.   

Property owned by the county and city around the convention center.
WFIU/WTIU News
Property owned by the county and city around the convention center.

CIB President John Whikehart is asking for revisions to the hotel specs in the event Dora can’t move forward. 

“A rooftop bar. Would that be a nice thing to have in a hotel? Yes, it would be. Is it something that should be absolutely required in a host hotel? I think not,” Whikehart said. 

He said that along with not including a bridge or underground parking, and downsizing hotel meeting room size could save $15 million. 

Redevelopment commissioner John West said they’ve tried to come up with funding mechanisms to move the project forward. 

“Let’s work with us first, figure out what kind of funding we have available to us, and then we can pursue a plan that kind of matches the funding,” West said.

Dora Hospitality pitched their hotel presentation to the CIB last year.
Dora Hospitality
Dora Hospitality pitched their hotel presentation to the CIB last year.

Dora may also show interest on properties south or west of the current convention center by next month’s meeting.  

The board also approved contingency change orders of almost $288,000. The revisions include more foundation and rock removal than anticipated, electrical upgrades, and city utility change orders. 

That takes total contingency fund use to 13 percent leaving $2 million for future use. 

The CIB also received 180 applications after a call for artwork for the project. Fourteen are international, eight are from Bloomington. Leaders will narrow that down to five finalists by the end of the year. 
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
