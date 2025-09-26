CIB approves bids with $1 million left to spend on expansion

Foundation work continues and convention center leaders want feedback on public art themes.

The Capital Improvement Board overseeing the convention center expansion received construction updates during its monthly meeting last week.

Excavating and concrete work is underway. Contractors say structural steel should arrive next month.

The CIB has about a million dollars left in the $52-million budget to spend on wish list items. Two of six alternate bids were set to expire this week.

CIB approved those two for kitchen and technology upgrades in the current building during renovations in 2027.

That leaves about $500,000 to spend on the other four alternate bids. Those expire in October and total more than $2 million. The bids include masonry repairs along with HVAC and window replacement.

CIB president John Whikehart said the board will see what the budget will allow before next month’s meeting.

The arts advisory group is looking for public feedback on art themes. A virtual survey is available through Sept. 26.

The feedback will be considered when making the call for artists in October. The group also hosted several open forums at the Farmers Market and the convention center.

The next CIB meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.