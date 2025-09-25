Troyer’s Foods to close 

Food servicers Raydia Food Group, which owns Troyer’s and Stanz, will close its locations, according to local media reports .



Troyer’s operated one facility in Bloomington at 4863 W. Vernal Pike and another in Goshen in northern Indiana. Raydia did not respond to requests for information on the company’s closing, and employees for Troyer’s declined to comment.



Troyer’s Poultry acquired Beasley Food Service in Bloomington in 2007, according to its website. Websites for Raydia, Troyer and Stanz are currently unavailable.



After being acquired by a private equity firm, Stanz and Troyer rebranded as Raydia last year. The company had more than 450 employees across the state, bringing in $500 million in sales, according to Raydia .



ABC 57 in South Bend reported Raydia’s facilities will remain open until November.