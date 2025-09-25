© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Troyer’s Foods to close 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Troyer's Foods on Vernal Pike
Aubrey Wright
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Troyer's Foods operates a facility on Vernal Pike in Bloomington. Raydia Food Group owns Troyer’s.

Food servicers Raydia Food Group, which owns Troyer’s and Stanz, will close its locations, according to local media reports.  
  
Troyer’s operated one facility in Bloomington at 4863 W. Vernal Pike and another in Goshen in northern Indiana. Raydia did not respond to requests for information on the company’s closing, and employees for Troyer’s declined to comment.  

Troyer’s Poultry acquired Beasley Food Service in Bloomington in 2007, according to its website. Websites for Raydia, Troyer and Stanz are currently unavailable.  

After being acquired by a private equity firm, Stanz and Troyer rebranded as Raydia last year. The company had more than 450 employees across the state, bringing in $500 million in sales, according to Raydia.  

ABC 57 in South Bend reported Raydia’s facilities will remain open until November. 
Tags
News Local News
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content