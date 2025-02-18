Arts & Culture

Explore the wild foods of fall in this final episode of our Eats Wild series.
If baseball ever ceases to be America’s pastime, it says far more about the nation than the sport.
Submit answers for tonight's game. Get helpful hints and try bonus trivia questions. Celebrate 75 years of WFIU!
Longtime WFIU jazz host Dick Bishop welcomes Michael Bourne back to the studio for a special edition of the show Bishop founded, Afterglow.
Janine Harrison reads an excerpt from her work "Seven Gen."
A look at the early songs of Rodgers and Hart, including "Blue Moon," "Manhattan," and "Thou Swell."
The Beatles wrote, performed, and recorded all of their songs in a little over 7 years.
Take a good long look at your garden and think about how you want it to be next year. For example, do you need to reduce, increase, or alternate specific colors?
Join us as we jumpstart our Fall membership drive with a show about generosity in classical music
Orlando Gibbons, one of the premiere musicians in late Renaissance England, died 400 years ago in 1625. This hour on Harmonia, we’ll mark this anniversary by taking in the sounds of Gibbons’ England.
An archival tribute to Bloomington's greatest songwriter, Hoagy Carmichael, produced in 1999.
Kim Dower reads "Visiting Baudelaire," "Ink," "Fish's Lament," and "Get an Afterlife."
Eats Wild Episode 8: Nuts, beans, berries and orange globes–the trees share their bounty in the fallExplore the fruits of fall with experienced foragers and novices.