Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Arts & Culture

Herman B Wells IU
WFIU 75th Anniversary Special: Herman Wells Memorial Noon Edition
Nickole Keith and Kevin Harris standing in front of trees and grass, looking at the camera
Kayte Young
Eats Wild Episode 9: Traditional, wild-foraged foodways
Explore the wild foods of fall in this final episode of our Eats Wild series.
Earth Eats
large mixer with dough in it, Max Meier reaching in with scraper
  1. The right tools for the job
Harmonia
Renaissance painting "The Contest Between Apollo and Pan Judged by King Midas" by Sebastiano Ricci, depicting the gods Apollo (harp) and Pan (flute) playing for King Midas.
  1. Music & Myth
Afterglow
Composers Richard and Robert Sherman with Walt Disney.
  1. Jolly Holiday: Music From The Silver Age Of Disney
Night Lights
“I remember seeing John Coltrane standing with one foot against the wall eating Sunkist raisins," David Baker said of the Russell group's debut at New York City's Five Spot. "I saw J.J. Johnson, Miles Davis, and Thelonious Monk there. It was the first time I’ve been frightened out of my wits, because they came to see what George was doing. We were all under intense pressure.”
  1. When Russell Met Baker: The George Russell-David Baker Sextet
  • Negro League baseball team The Homestead Grays.
    Baseball
    If baseball ever ceases to be America’s pastime, it says far more about the nation than the sport.
  • Ether Game: Musical Jubilee
    Submit answers for tonight's game. Get helpful hints and try bonus trivia questions. Celebrate 75 years of WFIU!