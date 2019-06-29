© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.
Porchlight

Handmade

By Tom Roznowski
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
C.G. Conn Musical Instrument Factory in Elkhart, Indiana
C.G. Conn Musical Instrument Factory in Elkhart, Indiana

There is an intersection between the hand-built and the practical that focuses directly on how people occupy and respond to the challenge of being alive day-to-day. One thinks of how tanned animal pelts protected against the cold or crude farming tools prepared the ground for planting.

Today, manufacturing processes provide most all of our essentials. Increasingly, the handmade is rests in the creative sphere: arts and crafts. It is a different type of self-reliance but some would argue, it is no less critical for our survival. 

 

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
See stories by Tom Roznowski