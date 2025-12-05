© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight
Yellow stylized text that reads "Porchlight with Tom Roznowski"

Porchlight with Tom Roznowski offers WFIU listeners a weekly invitation to visit the familiar and the forgotten through recorded song, original story, and the occasional everyday expert.

Two-year-old girl gleefully running.
Run
Tom Roznowski
Watch kids run. Spontaneous. They don't care how far. They don't care how fast.
Bide-A-Wee Cabin.
Place
Tom Roznowski
Hoagy Carmichael
Hoagy
Tom Roznowski
Hotel Vendome, Evansville, Indiana.
Sleet, Styles, and Story
Tom Roznowski
Vintage postcard of a Gary, Indiana glass factory.
Work
Tom Roznowski
  • Button Factory, Warsaw, New York
    Wardrobe
    But can you tell me your hat size?
  • Maryland Casualty Building
    Time
    Tom Roznowski
    Time is the most precious resource. We will never have enough. We always waste too much.
  • C.G. Conn Musical Instrument Factory in Elkhart, Indiana
    Handmade
    Tom Roznowski
    The handmade in tools, clothing, and crafts: It's not just how these artifacts contribute to our existence but also what is contributed by the act of creating them.
  • An early 20th-century classroom.
    Childhood
    A turn early in the journey determines direction rather than destination.
  • Negro League baseball team The Homestead Grays.
    Baseball
    If baseball ever ceases to be America’s pastime, it says far more about the nation than the sport.
  • State Fair Coliseum.
    Beatles
    Tom Roznowski
    The Beatles wrote, performed, and recorded all of their songs in a little over 7 years.
  • Birds
    Tom Roznowski
    Yes, they depart for warmer climates in the winter. But their intention is always to return.
  • Hollywood Park
    Spirit
    Tom Roznowski
    To have a spiritual life is to believe without explanation.
  • Postcard of Steeg Park, Terre Haute, Indiana
    Walk
    Babies often learn to walk at 9 months, about the same amount of time it takes them to become babies.
  • L. Clyde Caldwell.
    Radio
    Tom Roznowski
    The image of a single disc jockey broadcasting lonely and live from a small radio station in the overnight hours - as epic an American icon as the cowboy.