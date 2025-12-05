Porchlight
Porchlight with Tom Roznowski offers WFIU listeners a weekly invitation to visit the familiar and the forgotten through recorded song, original story, and the occasional everyday expert.
-
But can you tell me your hat size?
-
Time is the most precious resource. We will never have enough. We always waste too much.
-
The handmade in tools, clothing, and crafts: It's not just how these artifacts contribute to our existence but also what is contributed by the act of creating them.
-
A turn early in the journey determines direction rather than destination.
-
If baseball ever ceases to be America’s pastime, it says far more about the nation than the sport.
-
The Beatles wrote, performed, and recorded all of their songs in a little over 7 years.
-
Yes, they depart for warmer climates in the winter. But their intention is always to return.
-
To have a spiritual life is to believe without explanation.
-
Babies often learn to walk at 9 months, about the same amount of time it takes them to become babies.
-
The image of a single disc jockey broadcasting lonely and live from a small radio station in the overnight hours - as epic an American icon as the cowboy.