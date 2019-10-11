When we speak of learning from the past, it is often to avoid mistakes in our present. But perhaps the biggest challenge as time passes is to assign value and meaning to what we have created. If a concept or a product or even the actions in one person’s life establish any broad significance, there is a reflexive desire to enhance it or expand upon it.

In recent decades, the measure of a natural resource is often the material wealth it can create. This mitigates against caretaking and sustaining and directs a human response that is oriented toward usage, control, and change.

