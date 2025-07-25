© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Harmonia
Harmonia Early Music

Today’s performers bring to life the music of the distant past. Host Angela Mariani explores the world of historical performance, presenting music of the Middle Ages, Renaissance, Baroque, and beyond. Thursdays at 8 PM on WFIU and Sundays at noon on WFIU2.

The baby Jesus, surrounded by gold light, in a manger from a 1406 painting by Lorenzo Monaco.
Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wikimedia Commons
Christmas Joy & Winter Wonder
Travis Whaley
Join us as we celebrate the Christmas season. We’ll hear music that offers us warmth and light in the cold and dark of winter, focusing on pieces that portray the joy and wonder of new birth. Plus, music from RIAS Kammerchor Berlin’s recent recording of Bach’s Christmas Magnificat.
  • Arched ceiling of grey stone and three windows inside a room within Inchmahome Priory in Scotland.
    Bonnie Scotland
    Chelsey Belt
    When it comes to the early music of Britain, Tudor England tends to dominate the historical imagination. But there was plenty going on north of the border, as we’ll hear this hour. We’re exploring over five centuries of music in and about Scotland, so tune in for rarely heard gems from Celtic chant to heartfelt ballads and snappy dance tunes. Click title for playlist.
  • "The First Thanksgiving at Plymouth" by Jennie A. Brownscombe, (1914)
    Songs of Thanks and Praise
    Bernard Gordillo
    We're sampling music of Thanksgiving in early America. From Spanish settlers in Florida to Moravians in North Carolina to the father of American Choral music, join us for Songs of Thanks and Praise. Plus, our featured release showcases music brought to the new world by the passengers on the Mayflower.
  • Medieval choir screen at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Cathedral of Notre Dame
    Jaime Carini
    In December 2024, Paris and the world celebrated the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral de Paris, five years after it was severely damaged by fire in 2019. Click title for playlist.
  • Caravaggio's "Still Life with Fruit," c. 1603.
    Bountiful Harvest Music
    Chelsey Belt
    We’re celebrating the harvest season on Harmonia. From pumpkins and cool breezes to the more spiritual aspects of remembrance and mortality, we’ve got bushels of sixteenth- and seventeenth-century tunes to put you in an autumn mood.
  • Witches dancing in a circle with the devil. A woodcut image from The History of Witches and Wizards, 1720.
    Bewitching Tunes
    Chelsey Belt
    It’s witching hour as we explore the relationship between music and witchcraft in the historical imagination. We’ll hear depictions of witches singing and dancing, music connected to famous witch trials, and tunes that transmit witchy folklore.
  • The fox and crow from a 13th century collection of the Fables of Bidpai, a Persian collection of fables. A black crow and a brown fox face one another under a fruit tree.
    Folktales & Fables
    Gather around, because we’re listening to folktales and fables! Musical storytelling has a long history beyond the dramatic stage, so follow along for tales of Aesop’s animals, magical beings, Robin Hood, and more.
  • Detail in a woodcut from Theorica musicae by Franchino Gaffurio 1492 of Pythagorean tuning: a man taps varying sized bells with sticks.
    Pitch Perfect: Temperaments
    Alice Frisch
    We’re hitting all the right notes—as we explore the world of tuning systems from Pythagorean to the first temperaments of the Renaissance, which allowed musicians to go beyond the limitations of a single mode. Plus, our featured recording is A Monk’s Life by the Brabant Ensemble.
  • A depiction of dancing mania, on the pilgrimage of epileptics to the church at Molenbeek, in a painting by Pieter Breughel the Younger. Bagpipes are front and center.
    Musical Disguises
    Chelsey Belt
    We often think of disguise as a deception of the eye, but this week on Harmonia, we’re exploring deception of the ear. For centuries, musicians have experimented with sonic trickery: to tell a story, to emphasize meaning, or just for fun. We’ll hear voices pretending to be instruments, instruments pretending to be each other, and more.
  • Renaissance painting "The Contest Between Apollo and Pan Judged by King Midas" by Sebastiano Ricci, depicting the gods Apollo (harp) and Pan (flute) playing for King Midas.
    Music & Myth
    Travis Whaley
    We're delving into the wealth of music based on mythological stories and legendary figures, from the earliest Italian operatic tragedies to playful cantatas and madrigals.
  • Memorial for Orlando Gibbons at Canterbury Cathedral.
    “The Best Hand in England”: Orlando Gibbons
    Jaime Carini
    Orlando Gibbons, one of the premiere musicians in late Renaissance England, died 400 years ago in 1625. This hour on Harmonia, we’ll mark this anniversary by taking in the sounds of Gibbons’ England.