Musical Disguises

We often think of disguise as a deception of the eye, but this hour, we’re exploring ways that music can deceive the ear. For centuries, musicians have experimented with sonic trickery: to tell a story, to emphasize meaning, or just for fun. We’ll hear voices pretending to be instruments, instruments pretending to be each other, and ensembles of all kinds transforming extramusical sounds into art. Test your musical detective skills as singers become trumpeters and guitarists, lutes become bagpipes, bagpipes become birds, and more.

For our featured recording, violinist Rachel Podger takes a deep dive into the works of a seventeenth-century master of musical trickery with “Just Biber” (Heinrich, that is).

PLAYLIST

The DaVinci Collection

The Toronto Consort

Marquis Classics | MAR-357 (2007)

Antonio Caprioli

Tr. 20 Quella bella e biancha mano (4:45)

Segment A:

Sacred and Secular Music from Six Centuries

The Hilliard Ensemble

Hyperion | 00602458138962 (1990)

Guillaume Dufay

Tr. 5 Gloria ad modem tubae (1:57)

Dufay: Musique sacrée & ballades

Capella Antiqua München, Konrad Ruhland

Telefunken SAWT 9439-B / LP 1960s?/1970?

Guillaume Dufay

Side 1, Tr 2 Gloria ad modum tubae (2:04)

Piffarissimo

Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bauml

Challenge Classics | CC72631 (2014)

Guillaume Dufay

Tr. 9 Gloria ad modum tubae (2:27)

Les cris de Paris

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi | HMA1951072 (2005)

Clément Janequin

Tr. La Guerre: La bataille de Marignan (6:42)

Adriano Banchieri: Pazzia senile, Saviezza giovanile

Delitiæ Musicæ, Marco Longhini

Adriano Banchieri

Stradivarius | STR33518SD (2014)

13. Trinc, tin, tronc: Doralice mia bella (2:00)

16. Trinc, tin, tronc: Rostiva i corni e le castagne in forno (3:10)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Piffarissimo

Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bauml

Challenge Classics | CC72631 (2014)

Guglielmo Ebreo da Pesaro

Tr. 1 Piva amoroso (:59)

Segment B:

Alla Venetiana

Paul O’Dette

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907215DI (1999)

Joan Ambrosio Dalza

Tr. 3 Intabolatura de lauto, Book 4: Piva (1:47)

Di corte in corte

Anonima Frottolisti

Tactus | TC400007 (2020)

Joan Ambrosio Dalza

Tr. 15 Piva (2:45)

The DaVinci Collection

The Toronto Consort

Marquis Classics | MAR-357 (2007)

Rossino Mantovano

Tr. 3 Lirum bilirum lirum lirum (3:50)

Le concert des oiseaux

La Rêveuse

Harmonia Mundi | HMM902709DI (2023)

Michel Corrette

Tr. 8 Pieces pour la Musette, Op. 5: Suite No. 1: VIII. Le Coucou (2:18)

Les fables de La Fontaine

La Chapelle Harmonique, Valentin Tournet

B Records | LBM046 (2022)

François Couperin

Tr. 16 Le rossignol-en-amour (2:53)

Le Chant des Oyseaux

Ensemble Clément Janequin, Dominique Visse

Harmonia Mundi | HMG501099DI (2013)

Clément Janequin

Tr. 20 Le chant du Rossignol (1:55)

Featured release:

Just Biber

Rachel Podger, Brecon Baroque

Channel Classics | CCS48525 (2025)

Heinrich Biber

Tr. 16 "Representative Sonata": II. Die Nachtigall (The Nightingale) (1:53)

Tr. 19 "Representative Sonata": IV. Der Frosch (The Frog) (1:22)

Tr. 34 Violin Sonata No. 3 in F Major, C. 140 [Wiener Minoritenkonvent, Manuscript XIV 726: No. 9]: V. Variatio (4:50)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal