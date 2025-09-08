Chelsey Belt
-
This week on Harmonia, we’re continuing our Listening to Art mini-series with the sounds of 16th and 17th century public spaces: patrolling the city walls, heading to market with its melodious fishmongers and greengrocers, and dancing in the streets.
-
Come along on a musical pub crawl. We’ll hear from hard-partying musicians of the past and enjoy tunes about beer, tavern life, and the consequences of imbibing. Raise a glass and join the convivial chorus for a round of intoxicating early music.