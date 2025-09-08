© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Chelsey Belt

  • Pieter Bruegel the Elder's "Children’s Games," 1560.
    Listening to Art: Street Scenes
    Chelsey Belt
    This week on Harmonia, we’re continuing our Listening to Art mini-series with the sounds of 16th and 17th century public spaces: patrolling the city walls, heading to market with its melodious fishmongers and greengrocers, and dancing in the streets.
  • "Tavern Scene" by Flemish artist David Teniers (the Younger), c. 1658.
    Pub Crawl
    Chelsey Belt
    Come along on a musical pub crawl. We’ll hear from hard-partying musicians of the past and enjoy tunes about beer, tavern life, and the consequences of imbibing. Raise a glass and join the convivial chorus for a round of intoxicating early music.