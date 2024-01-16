Listening to Art: Street Scenes

Picture, if you will, the public spaces of the early modern era, back in the late 15th to 17th centuries. You might see and hear melodious fishmongers and greengrocers in the market squares; the sounds of activities portrayed by painters like the Bruegels, with village scenes and peasant dances; or Rembrandt’s City Waites keeping an eye on the neighbors. Street musicians themselves pop up pretty often images from this era, so join us this hour in imagining what the artists may have heard as they sketched their subjects. Then, on our featured release, Odhecaton and Paolo Da Col bring us the luscious, equal voice polyphony of a little-known music master from the hills of Tuscany.

The Cries of London

Theatre of Voices, Fretwork

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907214DI (2006)

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 7 Go from my window (4:42)

Segment A:

The Cries of London

Theatre of Voices, Fretwork

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907214DI (2006)

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 1 The Cryes of London (7:08)

Les Cris de Paris

Ensemble Clément Janequin

Harmonia Mundi | HMA1951072 (2005)

Clément Janequin

Tr. 1 Voulez ouyr les cris de Paris (5:47)

New Fashions: Cries and Ballads of London

Circa 1500, Redbyrd, Nancy Hadden

CRD Records | CRD3487 (1997)

Thomas Ravenscroft

Tr. 1 New oysters (1:14)

Tr. 22 New oysters (1:23)

Il gioco della cieca

Concerto di Margherita

Arcana | A498 (2022)

Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi

Tr. 1. Cieco amor non ti cred’io (1:04)

Cosimo Bottegari: Il libro di canto e liuto

Santina Tommasello, Amerigo Bernardi, Gian Luca Lastrioli

Tactus | TC552701 (2001)

Cosimo Bottegari arr. Gian Luca Lastrioli

Tr. 3 L’inverno quando fiocca (2:44)

Consort Music & Airs for Flute

Julien Martin, Capriccio Stravagante, Skip Sempé

Paradizo | PA0001D (2006)

Samuel Scheidt

Tr. 18 Galliard Battaglia (excerpt)

Segment B:

Consort Music & Airs for Flute

Julien Martin, Capriccio stravagante, Skip Sempé,

Paradizo | PA0001D (2006)

Anthony Holborne

Tr. 22 The night watch (1:35)

Waytes: English Music for a Renaissance Band

Piffaro

Navona | NV5823 (2009)

Robert Parsons

Tr. 26 The Song Called Trumpets (2:08)

Ein musikalisches Gipfeltreffen 1503

Capella de la Torre

Musik Museum | MMCD13030 (2017)

Henrich Isaac

Tr. 4 Vexilla regis prodeunt (3:23)

Piffarissimo

Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bäuml

Challenge Classics | CC72631 (2014)

Guglielmo Ebreo da Pesaro

Tr. 1 Piva amoroso (2:06)

Chansons et Danceries

Piffaro

Deutsche Grammophon | 00028944710724 (1996)

Etienne du Tertre

Tr. 15 Premiere suytte de Bransles d'Escosse (3:33)

Featured Release:

Paolo Aretino: Sabbato Sancto, Lamentationes et Responsoria

Odhecaton, Paolo Da Col

Arcana | A551 (2023)

Paolo Aretino

Tr. 13 Benedictus (9:41)

