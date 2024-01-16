Listening to Art: Street Scenes
Picture, if you will, the public spaces of the early modern era, back in the late 15th to 17th centuries. You might see and hear melodious fishmongers and greengrocers in the market squares; the sounds of activities portrayed by painters like the Bruegels, with village scenes and peasant dances; or Rembrandt’s City Waites keeping an eye on the neighbors. Street musicians themselves pop up pretty often images from this era, so join us this hour in imagining what the artists may have heard as they sketched their subjects. Then, on our featured release, Odhecaton and Paolo Da Col bring us the luscious, equal voice polyphony of a little-known music master from the hills of Tuscany.
PLAYLIST
The Cries of London
Theatre of Voices, Fretwork
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907214DI (2006)
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 7 Go from my window (4:42)
Segment A:
The Cries of London
Theatre of Voices, Fretwork
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907214DI (2006)
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 1 The Cryes of London (7:08)
Les Cris de Paris
Ensemble Clément Janequin
Harmonia Mundi | HMA1951072 (2005)
Clément Janequin
Tr. 1 Voulez ouyr les cris de Paris (5:47)
New Fashions: Cries and Ballads of London
Circa 1500, Redbyrd, Nancy Hadden
CRD Records | CRD3487 (1997)
Thomas Ravenscroft
Tr. 1 New oysters (1:14)
Tr. 22 New oysters (1:23)
Il gioco della cieca
Concerto di Margherita
Arcana | A498 (2022)
Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi
Tr. 1. Cieco amor non ti cred’io (1:04)
Cosimo Bottegari: Il libro di canto e liuto
Santina Tommasello, Amerigo Bernardi, Gian Luca Lastrioli
Tactus | TC552701 (2001)
Cosimo Bottegari arr. Gian Luca Lastrioli
Tr. 3 L’inverno quando fiocca (2:44)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Consort Music & Airs for Flute
Julien Martin, Capriccio Stravagante, Skip Sempé
Paradizo | PA0001D (2006)
Samuel Scheidt
Tr. 18 Galliard Battaglia (excerpt)
Segment B:
Consort Music & Airs for Flute
Julien Martin, Capriccio stravagante, Skip Sempé,
Paradizo | PA0001D (2006)
Anthony Holborne
Tr. 22 The night watch (1:35)
Waytes: English Music for a Renaissance Band
Piffaro
Navona | NV5823 (2009)
Robert Parsons
Tr. 26 The Song Called Trumpets (2:08)
Ein musikalisches Gipfeltreffen 1503
Capella de la Torre
Musik Museum | MMCD13030 (2017)
Henrich Isaac
Tr. 4 Vexilla regis prodeunt (3:23)
Piffarissimo
Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bäuml
Challenge Classics | CC72631 (2014)
Guglielmo Ebreo da Pesaro
Tr. 1 Piva amoroso (2:06)
Chansons et Danceries
Piffaro
Deutsche Grammophon | 00028944710724 (1996)
Etienne du Tertre
Tr. 15 Premiere suytte de Bransles d'Escosse (3:33)
Featured Release:
Paolo Aretino: Sabbato Sancto, Lamentationes et Responsoria
Odhecaton, Paolo Da Col
Arcana | A551 (2023)
Paolo Aretino
Tr. 13 Benedictus (9:41)
This episode originally aired January 15, 2024.