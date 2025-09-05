© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers
Stylized purple text: Focus on Flowers

Focus on Flowers is a weekly podcast and public radio program about flower gardening gardening created and hosted by master gardener Moya Andrews.

Scaevola aemula (Fairy Fan-flower or Common Fan-flower) is a small shrub in the family Goodeniaceae, native to southern Australia.
Andrei Rybachuk
/
Adobe Stock
Annuals For Pots
Moya Andrews
Now that we have had our first frosts in the Midwest, I am thinking about what to plant next year.
Other Stories
  • A close-up shot of various succulent plants in brown pots, showcasing their unique shapes and textures.
    Neglectable Houseplants
    Moya Andrews
    Succulents are commonly known as "neglectable plants" for their ability to thrive in otherwise inhospitable conditions of little water and sunshine.
  • Growth stages of a pink hyacinth from flower bulb to blooming flower isolated on a white background
    Hyacinth Bulbs
    Hyacinths were first found growing in Asia, but because of the efforts of Dutch growers, there are now many varieties in the genus “Hyacintha.” Most bloom in the spring from bulbs planted in the fall.
  • Common sage or salvia officinalis - perennial subshrub, used in medicinal and culinary. A macro image of aromatic sage growing outdoors, top view.
    Sage
    Common garden sage, Salvia officinalis, is a staple in the herb garden and a plant for all seasons.
  • Apple tree heavy with bright red fruit.
    Keats' Autumn
    Moya Andrews
    On today's Focus on Flowers, read the words of John Keats... "Ode to Autumn."
  • A yard featuring tall, round, purple blooms of Allium.
    Allium
    Moya Andrews
    The smaller alliums bloom later than the giants. Try the ‘drumstick', a dark purple, which blooms in July and naturalizes well, or Allium ‘Moly Jeannine', which throws up 2 inch umbels of bright yellow florets in May. There are so many to choose from, and the more you have the more you will want.
  • Close photo of Itea virginica shrub with white flowers against blue sky. Flowering ornamental bush with green leaves grows outdoor. A black insect sits, on inflorescence.
    Virginia Sweetspire
    Moya Andrews
    If you garden in zones 5 through 9 and are looking for a small to medium shrub that has fall color, Itea virginica, commonly called Virginia Sweetspire, may be a good candidate. It has white flowers and grows well in shade or shine.
  • Ilex Verticillata: Vibrant Red Winter Berries on Holly Bush
    Winterberry
    Moya Andrews
    Winterberry produces a grand display of bright red berries that persist and light up its branches long after all of the leaves have fallen.
  • Amsonia, a.k.a. Blue Stars in bloom.
    Amsonia: Blue Stars
    There are some perennials that provide an added bonus of foliage that changes color in the fall. For example, some species of Amsonia feature brilliant yellow foliage.
  • A beautiful and vibrant floral border showcases the contrasting colors and textures of goldenrod and purple asters in full bloom. This picturesque garden scene features a mix of cultivated flowers, creating a peaceful and thriving natural setting.
    Autumn Textures
    In Autumn, not only do the colors in the garden seem richer and more mellow, but textures also assume a more dominant role in plantings. The tall sedums become focal points in the perennial beds with their intricate flower heads and fleshy leaves.
  • Landscape designer using a tablet to visualize and create a green backyard garden layout
    Thinking Ahead
    Moya Andrews
    Take a good long look at your garden and think about how you want it to be next year. For example, do you need to reduce, increase, or alternate specific colors?