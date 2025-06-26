Bloomington is home to a diverse community; some residents stay for a few years while attending Indiana University and some have been here for generations.
We want to explore the past, present and future of Bloomington with you with City Limits.
Our community is changing, from closing businesses to traffic and road construction to affordable housing, and we see the impact of these changes all around us.
You might wonder: How much does it cost to live in Bloomington compared to the rest of Indiana? How much property does IU own within city limits? Are apartments in Bloomington at capacity?
We’ll run regular voting rounds so you can weigh in on what you most want answered. If your question is picked, you could participate in the investigation.
More people will be looking to food pantries for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits not issued for November.
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said the case affects any entity that derives its power from the state.
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said any entity that derives power from the state – such as, schools, counties, or townships -- should be interested in the case.
A court decision four years ago seemed to pave the way for the city's annexation attempt. But since then, one of former Mayor John Hamilton’s major initiatives has hit roadblock after roadblock.
Packed student sections and sold-out seats are propelling the Hoosiers to new heights this season.
City and county departments just finished debris cleanup after the major June storm.
At the City of Bloomington’s budget meetings last month, the fire department proposed a raise in salary of $15,000 for the first year of work, and a $5,000 increase the second year.
As remote work becomes common across many industries, one program is attempting to attract workers from around the country to southern Indiana.
SEA 202 requires faculty to teach “intellectually diverse” ideas in the classroom. If they don't, their tenure could be in jeopardy.
Ellettsville's population has increased approximately 31.5 percent since 2000. Bloomington’s population has increased by about only 14.4 percent since 2000.