Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

City Limits

Image of the Bloomington capitol building in blue with white text that reads "City Limits Bloomington"

Bloomington is home to a diverse community; some residents stay for a few years while attending Indiana University and some have been here for generations.

We want to explore the past, present and future of Bloomington with you with City Limits.

Our community is changing, from closing businesses to traffic and road construction to affordable housing, and we see the impact of these changes all around us.

You might wonder: How much does it cost to live in Bloomington compared to the rest of Indiana? How much property does IU own within city limits? Are apartments in Bloomington at capacity?

We’ll run regular voting rounds so you can weigh in on what you most want answered. If your question is picked, you could participate in the investigation.

Interested in an ongoing conversation how Bloomington is changing? Join our Facebook group!

New map not enough for proposed stadium district
Joe Hren
The resolution was postponed from October to work on map boundaries after some residents in the area opposed the branding.
One area both Schaich and Ang identified as demand was access to food.
City sending $46K to food bank amid food assistance uncertainty
WFIU/WTIU News
Over 30 community members attended the city's College and Walnut Corridor Study open house to provide feedback on the two proposals.
Isabella Vesperini
City gathers input from public on safety, traffic flow changes to College-Walnut corridor
Isabella Vesperini